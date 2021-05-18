COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY-May 17, 2021







OVERVIEW – 140 new cases | 11 deaths | 22 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 47.2% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION -Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDCâ€™s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 52.9% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

47.2% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 68.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 66.2%

YK-Delta Region: 62.7%

Northwest Region: 51.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 51%

Southwest Region: 50.7%

Anchorage Region: 49.9%

Other Interior Region: 49.2%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 40.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 40.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 32.3%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Please note, the data team continues to work to resolve issues on the vaccine dashboard that result in mismatched data between the gauges and counts and the data referenced on the census area and borough map. This may result in unexpected fluctuations from day-to-day, but we anticipate resolution by the end of this week.

CASES – DHSS today announced 11 new deaths of Alaska residents and 140 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 136 were residents in: Anchorage (34), Chugach Census Area (19), Ketchikan (17), Fairbanks (14), Wasilla (11), Eagle River (7), Metlakatla (5), North Pole (4), Seward (4), Fairbanks North Star Borough (3), Palmer (3), Sitka (3), Big Lake (2), Delta Junction (2), and one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula, Chugiak, Juneau, Kodiak, Nome, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Soldotna and Tok.

Four new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: one in “other industry”

Prudhoe Bay: one in North Slope oil industry

Location under investigation: one in North Slope oil industry, one with purpose under investigation

Five resident cases were subtracted from and one nonresident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 66,814 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,786.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,542 resident hospitalizations and 358 resident deaths, with six new hospitalizations and 11 new resident deaths reported over the past three days. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.







One death was recent:

Male Fairbanks resident in his 70s

Ten deaths over the past several months were identified through death certificate review:

Male Fairbanks resident in his 50s

Female Bethel Census Area resident in her 60s

Female Palmer resident in her 70s

Female Wasilla resident 80 years or older

Male Wasilla resident 80 years or older

Male Wasilla resident in his 50s

Female Wasilla resident in her 30s

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Female Anchorage resident in her 50s

Male Kodiak resident in his 70s

There are currently 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 25 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2%.

TESTING â€“ A total of 2,203,090 tests have been conducted, with 24,949 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.42%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 11.05 cases per 100,000. Four regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; six regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 53.84 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 15.68 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15.44 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 14.64 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Anchorage Municipality: 8.08 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7.76 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 7.35 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 7.19 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 6.88 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 2.41 cases per 100,000





