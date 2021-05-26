COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 25, 2021







OVERVIEW – 38 new cases | 0 deaths | 15 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 45% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINE DASHBOARD CHANGES – Some changes were made today to the vaccine dashboard. The dashboard now includes vaccination rates for Alaskans 12 years or older, not just 16+. This reflects the recent emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age or older, which means there are now more Alaskans eligible to be vaccinated. Additional dashboard work has also been done to de-duplicate vaccine data.

VACCINATIONS – 52% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

45% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 66%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 62%

YK-Delta Region: 59%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 52%

Southwest Region: 51%

Northwest Region: 49%

Anchorage Region: 48%

Other Interior Region: 47%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 39%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 31%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Please note, the data team continues to work to resolve issues on the vaccine dashboard that result in mismatched data between the gauges and counts and the data referenced on the census area and borough map. This may result in unexpected fluctuations from day-to-day, but we anticipate resolution by the end of this week.

CASES – DHSS today announced no new deaths of Alaska residents and 38 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 38 were residents in: Anchorage (12), Fairbanks (7), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Wasilla (3), Juneau (2), Kenai (2), North Pole (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bethel Census Area, Ketchikan, Kusilvak Census Area, Palmer, Salcha, and Unalaska. No new nonresident cases were identified.

Fifteen resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 67,252 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,800.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,555 resident hospitalizations and 362 resident deaths, with two new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported.







There are currently 15 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 16 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1.5%.

TESTING – A total of 2,243,112 tests have been conducted, with 23,810 tests conducted in the previous seven days.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 7.99 cases per 100,000. Two regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; six regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 56.01 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 19.98 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 8.82 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 8.53 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 7.85 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.3 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 5.39 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 5.25 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 4.05 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 3.21 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 2.9 cases per 100,000





