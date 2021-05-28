COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 27, 2021







OVERVIEW – 45 new cases | 0 deaths | 19 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 46% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINE DASHBOARD CHANGES – Some changes were made this week to the vaccine dashboard. The dashboard now includes vaccination rates for Alaskans 12 years or older, not just 16+. This reflects the recent emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age or older, which means there are now more Alaskans eligible to be vaccinated. Additional dashboard work has also been done to de-duplicate vaccine data.

VACCINATIONS – 52% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

46% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 66%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 62%

YK-Delta Region: 59%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 52%

Southwest Region: 52%

Northwest Region: 49%

Anchorage Region: 48%

Other Interior Region: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 40%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 31%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced no new deaths of Alaska residents and 45 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 43 were residents in: Anchorage (9), Ketchikan (8), Fairbanks (5), Wasilla (3), Chugiak (2), Eagle River (2), Kenai (2), Sitka (2), and one each in Bethel, Delta Junction, Homer, Hooper Bay, Kusilvak Census Area, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Metlakatla, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Tok, and Unalaska.

Two new nonresident cases were identified:

Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation

Three resident cases were subtracted and one nonresident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 67,357and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,805.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,558 resident hospitalizations and 362 resident deaths, with one new hospitalization and no new resident deaths reported.







There are currently 19 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 20 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1.7%.

TESTING – A total of 2,257,519 tests have been conducted, with 23,758 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.06%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 7.26 cases per 100,000. Two regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; six regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and three regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 50.95 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 21.21 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 9.63 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 7.7 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7.13 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 6.72 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4.97 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 4.94 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 4.01 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 2.92 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 1.84 cases per 100,000





