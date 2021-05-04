COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 3, 2021







OVERVIEW – 271 new cases | 1 death | 61 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 43.8% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 50% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

43.8% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 63.7%

Juneau Region: 62%

YK-Delta Region: 59.9%

Northwest Region: 50.2%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 47.7%

Anchorage Region: 46.7%

Southwest Region: 45.3%

Other Interior Region: 44.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 37.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 36.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 29.5%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 271 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 264 were residents in: Anchorage (70), Fairbanks (64), Wasilla (29), North Pole (21), Juneau (12), Palmer (11), Ketchikan (8), Eagle River (6), Kenai (5), Kodiak (4), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3), Anchor Point (2), Big Lake (2), Chugiak (2), Delta Junction (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), Willow (2) and one each in Copper River Census Area, Homer, Houston, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, North Slope Borough, Seward, Sitka, Soldotna, Sterling, Valdez, Wrangell, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

Seven new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: two in ‘other industry’

Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: one with purpose under investigation

North Slope Borough: one in North Slope oil industry

Prudhoe Bay: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: one in ‘other industry’

Five resident cases and two nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 65,678 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,748.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,494 resident hospitalizations and 342 resident deaths, with four new hospitalizations and one new resident death reported over the past three days. The individual who died was a male Wasilla resident in his 50s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.







There are currently 61 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 66 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.7%.

TESTING – A total of 2,117,295 tests have been conducted, with 33,082 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.19%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 19.21 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.14 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 27.76 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 19.87 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 14.59 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 14.14 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 12.88 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 11.88 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 7.64 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 6.52 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 4.54 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 3.15 cases per 100,000





