COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 7, 2021







OVERVIEW – 116 new cases | 0 deaths | 46 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 48.1% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 52% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

48.1% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 70.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 65.6%

YK-Delta Region: 62.8%

Northwest Region: 52.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 51%

Anchorage Region: 50.8%

Other Interior Region: 49.5%

Southwest Region: 48.6%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 41.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 34.7%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Please note, the data team is currently working to resolve an issue on the vaccine dashboard that results in the percentage gauge and count of Alaskans who have received their first dose showing slightly inflated data due to duplicate records being included. The data referenced for each census area and borough on the map is accurate.

CASES – DHSS today announced 116 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 114 were residents in: Anchorage (34), Ketchikan (17), Fairbanks (13), Wasilla (13), Juneau (5), North Pole (4), Soldotna (4), Nome (3), Delta Junction (2), Palmer (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Big Lake, Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula, Chugiak, Craig, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Homer, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Northwest Arctic Borough, Petersburg, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Tok, Utqiaġvik, Willow, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:

Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation

Sitka: one with purpose under investigation

Two resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 66,120 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,760.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,508 resident hospitalizations and 343 resident deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 46 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 47 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.1%.

TESTING – A total of 2,141,739 tests have been conducted, with 28,281 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.02%. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/testing.aspx

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 17.01 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41.9 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 30.71 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 24.16 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 15.98 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 11.42 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9.45 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 9.22 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 8.81 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 6.52 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.9 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 3.48 cases per 100,000





