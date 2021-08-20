COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 19, 2021







OVERVIEW – 686 new cases | 0 deaths | 125 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 53.6% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 59.6% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

53.6% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 75.7%

YK-Delta Region: 71.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70.5%

Southwest Region: 64.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62.9%

Northwest Region: 58.1%

Anchorage Region: 55.6%

Other Interior Region: 54.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47.3%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 45.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 37.6%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 686 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 631 were residents in: Anchorage (201), Wasilla (52), Palmer (37), Homer (34), Nome Census Area (34), Juneau (31), Fairbanks (30), Eagle River (20), Kodiak (19), Bethel Census Area (13), Utqiaġvik (12), Kenai (11), Chugiak (10), Ketchikan (10), Soldotna (10), North Pole (7), Sitka (7), Bethel (5), Girdwood (5), Kusilvak Census Area (5), Seward (5), Anchor Point (4), Copper River Census Area (4), North Slope Borough (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Wrangell (4), Craig (3), Dillingham (3), Douglas (3), Fairbanks North Star Borough (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (3), Kotzebue (3), Nome (3), Big Lake (2), Chevak (2), Fritz Creek (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Nikiski (2), Willow (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Aleutians West Census Area, Cordova, Haines, Hooper Bay, Knik-Fairview, Metlakatla, Skagway, Tok, Unalaska, and Valdez

55 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 14 with purposes under investigation

Sitka: 12 with purpose seafood

Juneau: 4 with purposes under investigation

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 4 with purpose tourism

North Slope Borough: 2 with purpose oil, 2 with purpose “other”

Fairbanks: 3 with purposes under investigation

Homer: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kenai: 2 with purposes under investigation

Ketchikan: 2 with purposes under investigation

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2 with purpose tourism

Kodiak: 1 with purpose “other”, 1 with purpose under investigation

Denali Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wrangell: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose “other”

One nonresident case was subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 79,038 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,649.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,889 resident hospitalizations and 404 resident deaths, with 18 new hospitalizations and no new Alaska resident deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 125 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 127 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-one of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,628,886 tests have been conducted, with 34,881 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.06%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 411.6. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 2 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 0 areas are at the moderate alert level (>10-49.99) and 2 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.





