COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Dec. 1, 2021





OVERVIEW – 336 new cases | 1 death | 76 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

NOTE – Please note that starting Monday, Dec. 6, the Alaska COVID-19 Information Hub and the data dashboards will update three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This COVID-19 data summary will also transition to the same schedule. This change is being made because weekly data is more helpful for understanding COVID-19 trends. Weekly trends better describe COVID-19 status as there can be substantial day-to-day variation in how daily electronic cases are reported.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 75%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 71%

YK-Delta Region: 68%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 60%

Other Interior Region: 56%

Northwest Region: 56%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 336 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

333 were residents of: Anchorage (122), Greater Wasilla Area (38), Fairbanks (26), Bethel Census Area (14 in 4 communities), Greater Palmer Area (13), Eagle River (10), Ketchikan (10), Kenai (9), Dillingham (7), Nome (7), Juneau (6), Hooper Bay (4), Metlakatla (4), North Pole (4), Seward (4), Bethel (3), Chugiak (3), Houston/ Big Lake Area (3), Kotzebue (3), Kusilvak Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Nome Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Soldotna (3), Wrangell (3), Dillingham Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Girdwood (2), Homer (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough- South (2 in 2 communities), Kodiak (2), North Slope Borough (2 in 2 communities), Petersburg (2), Sitka (2), Valdez (2), Willow (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula Boroughs combined, Chevak, Copper River Census Area, Craig, Kodiak Island Borough, Nikiski , Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Unalaska, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

3 nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation

Nine resident cases were subtracted due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 145,905 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,418.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,087 resident hospitalizations and 851 resident deaths. 29 new resident hospitalizations and one Alaska resident death were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska resident who died was a male resident of the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area in his 60s.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.





There are currently 76 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 79 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.5%.

TESTING – A total of 3,539,348 tests have been conducted, with 17,292 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.27%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 253.3. For boroughs and census areas: 19 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), five areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), two areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



