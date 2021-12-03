COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Dec. 2, 2021





OVERVIEW – 349 new cases | 2 deaths | 71 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 56% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

NOTE – Please note that beginning Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, DHSS will be updating data on the Alaska COVID-19 Information Hub three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Friday excluding holidays) instead of five times weekly (Monday through Friday excluding holidays). DHSS is making this change as a transition toward less daily reporting. Weekly or monthly data is generally more helpful for understanding trends as there can be substantial day-to-day variation in daily case reporting.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

56% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 76%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 71%

YK-Delta Region: 68%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 60%

Other Interior Region: 56%

Northwest Region: 56%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 336 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

347 were residents of: Anchorage (101), Greater Wasilla Area (33), Ketchikan (29), Greater Palmer Area (20), Fairbanks (17), Eagle River (15), Nome Census Area (14 in 4 communities), Bethel Census Area (13 in 5 communities), Juneau (13), Northwest Arctic Borough (11 in 4 communities), Kenai (8), North Pole (8), Bethel (5), Copper River Census Area (5), Prince of Wales-Hyder (5), Chugiak (4), Hooper Bay (4), Kotzebue (4), Nome (4), North Slope Borough (4 in 4 communities), Kusilvak Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula Boroughs combined (2), Chevak (2), Delta Junction (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough- South (2 in 2 communities), Mat-Su Borough (2), Metlakatla (2), Petersburg (2), Sitka (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Homer, Houston/Big Lake Area, Seward, Skagway, Utqiagvik, and Valdez.

2 nonresident cases were identified in:

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Five resident cases were subtracted due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 146,247 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,420.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,102 resident hospitalizations and 853 resident deaths. Fifteen new resident hospitalizations and two Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

a male resident of Anchorage in his 20s

a male resident of Dillingham Census Area in his 30s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 71 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 75 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.9%.

TESTING – A total of 3,548,041 tests have been conducted, with 23,888 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.23%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 234.2. For boroughs and census areas: 19 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), three areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), five areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



