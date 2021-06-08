COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 7, 2021







Beginning today, DHSS will be updating most data on the Alaska COVID-19 Information Hub three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Friday excluding holidays) instead of five times weekly (Monday through Friday excluding holidays). The two exceptions will be the hospital data and vaccine monitoring dashboards, which will continue to update data Monday through Friday excluding holidays. The daily summary email and social media posts will move to the three times weekly schedule.

OVERVIEW – 50 new cases | 0 deaths | 21 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: low | 47% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 53% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

47% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 67%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 63%

YK-Delta Region: 61%

Southwest Region: 55%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 54%

Northwest Region: 51%

Anchorage Region: 49%

Other Interior Region: 49%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 41%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 40%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 32%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 50 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days:

June 4 cases – 19 residents, 0 nonresident

June 5 cases – 22 residents, 0 nonresident

June 6 cases – 8 residents, 1 nonresident

49 total residents in: Anchorage (12), Wasilla (7), Nome (4), Chugiak (3), Palmer (3), Juneau (2), Bristol Bay plus Lake & Peninsula (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Healy, Hooper Bay, Houston, Kenai, Kusilvak Census Area, North Pole, Sitka, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and Tok.

One new nonresident case was identified in Utqiaġvik with a purpose under investigation.

One resident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 67,698 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,822.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,581 resident hospitalizations and 362 resident deaths, with four new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported.







There are currently 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 23 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,300,710 tests have been conducted, with 20,413 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 0.87%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is low at 4.62 cases per 100,000. Two regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and seven regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 19.20 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 15.10 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 6.90 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 6.70 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 4.70 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 4.50 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.20 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3.90 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 3.80 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3.30 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 3.10 cases per 100,000





