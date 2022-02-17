COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Feb. 16, 2022





OVERVIEW – 863 new cases | 27 deaths* | 98 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.9% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

* – As of the week starting on Feb. 6, newly accounted COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

Note: Protective measures against the Omicron variant remain the same as for the other COVID variants. Layering protective measures, including masking, handwashing, physical distancing, and testing help to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Using a self-test before and after travel and large gatherings is advised. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a healthcare provider or call 646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the severity of illness if they haven’t already done so and to get boosted if eligible.

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 64.3% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.9% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79%

Y-K Delta Region: 75.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 73.7%

Southwest Region: 69%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.2%

Anchorage Region: 63.6%

Northwest Region: 61.4%

Other Interior Region: 59.1%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.7%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.8%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.5%

CASES – DHSS today announced 863 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

850 were residents of: Anchorage (249), Fairbanks (64), Greater Wasilla Area (55), Eagle River (31), Soldotna (30), Greater Palmer Area (29), North Slope Borough (25 in 6 communities), Kenai (23), Juneau (21), North Pole (21), Bethel Census Area (17 in 7 communities), Homer (17), Ketchikan (16), Kodiak (16), Metlakatla (16), Kusilvak Census Area (15 in 4 communities), Kotzebue (14), Utqiaġvik (14), Northwest Arctic Borough (13 in 7 communities), Delta Junction (12), Nome Census Area (12 in 9 communities), Haines (11), Petersburg (11), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (9 in 3 communities), Valdez (9), Nome (8), Seward (8), Dillingham Census Area (6 in 2 communities), Sitka (6), Bethel (5), Chugiak (5), Cordova (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough- North (5 in 2 communities), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5 in 4 communities), Anchor Point (4), Chevak (4), Houston/Big Lake Area (4), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (4 in 2 communities), Aleutians East Borough (3), Craig (3), Girdwood (3), Mat-Su Borough (3 in 2 Communities), Sterling (3), Tok (3), Willow (3), Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (2), Nikiski (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), and one each in Dutch Harbor, Fritz Creek, Healy, and Kenai Peninsula Borough-South.



13 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 with purpose under investigation

North Slope Borough: 2 with purpose North Slope oil

Aleutians East Borough: 1 with purpose seafood

Copper River Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Dutch Harbor: 1 with purpose under investigation

Healy: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 2 with purpose under investigation

15 resident cases were subtracted and one nonresident case was added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 227,111 and the total number of nonresident cases to 7,699.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,567 resident hospitalizations and 1,108 resident deaths.

53 new Alaska resident hospitalizations and 27 Alaska resident deaths were reported. Newly accounted COVID-19 deaths are reported on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.





The Alaska residents who died were:

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A male resident of Anchorage age 80+

A male resident of Anchorage age 80+

A male resident of Bethel Census Area in his 60s

A female resident of Fairbanks in her 70s

A female resident of Houston/Big Lake in her 60s

A male resident of Juneau in his 20s

A male resident of Juneau age 80+

A male resident of Kenai Peninsula – South in his 60s

A female resident of Ketchikan age 80+

A male resident of Kodiak in his 60s

A female resident of Kusilvak Census Area age 80+

A male resident of North Pole age 80+

A female resident of Palmer age 80+

A male resident of Wasilla in his 60s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 70s

A female resident of Wasilla age 80+

A female resident of Wasilla age 80+

There are currently 98 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 104 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.6%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 618.8. For boroughs and census areas: 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.





