COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Feb. 9, 2022





OVERVIEW – 2,264 new cases | 21 deaths* | 119 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.7% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

* – As of the week starting on Feb. 6, newly accounted COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

Note: Protective measures against the Omicron variant remain the same as for the other COVID variants. Layering protective measures, including masking, handwashing, physical distancing, and testing help to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Using a self-test before and after travel and large gatherings is advised. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a healthcare provider or call 646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the severity of illness if they haven’t already done so and to get boosted if eligible.

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 64.2% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.7% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.9%

Y-K Delta Region: 75.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 73.5%

Southwest Region: 68.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.1%

Anchorage Region: 63.4%

Northwest Region: 61.2%

Other Interior Region: 58.9%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.6%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.7%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.4%

CASES – DHSS today announced 2,264 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,238 were residents of: Anchorage (605), Greater Wasilla Area (195), Nome Census Area (175), Fairbanks (168), Eagle River (96), Kodiak (77), Greater Palmer Area (73), North Pole (67), Juneau (65), Ketchikan (57), Utqiaġvik (56), Soldotna (49), Nome (47), Kenai (42), Dillingham (32), North Slope Borough (31), Chugiak (30), Kotzebue (29), Sitka (26), Bethel Census Area (24), Delta Junction (24), Homer (23), Metlakatla (22), Bethel (20), Seward (20), Kusilvak Census Area (18), Northwest Arctic Borough (15), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (14), Fairbanks North Star Borough (14), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (14), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (13), Sterling (9), Houston/Big Lake Area (7), Nikiski (7), Unalaska (7), Dillingham Census Area (6), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (6), Skagway (5), Anchor Point (4), Fritz Creek (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (4), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (4), Aleutians East Borough (3), Copper River Census Area (3), Ester (3), Valdez (3), Wrangell (3), Haines (2), Healy (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), Tok (2), Willow (2), and one each in Chevak, Craig, Girdwood, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and Petersburg.



26 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 6 with purpose under investigation

Eagle River: 2 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 2 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 2 with purpose North Slope oil

Southeast Fairbanks Borough: 1 with purpose mining, 1 with purpose under investigation

Unalaska: 1 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 2 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kotzebue: 1 with purpose under investigation

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

North Pole: 1 with purpose seafood

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation



18 resident cases and 6 nonresident cases were subtracted from the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 222,608 and the total number of nonresident cases to 7,627.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,494 resident hospitalizations and 1,081 resident deaths.





16 new Alaska resident hospitalizations and 21 Alaska resident deaths were reported. Newly accounted COVID-19 deaths are reported on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A male resident of Anchorage in his 30s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 80s

A male resident of Anchorage age 90+

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 80s

A male resident of northern Kenai Peninsula in his 80s

A male resident of Ketchikan in his 60s

A female resident of Nome Census Area in her 70s

A male resident of Nome Census Area in his 80s

A female resident of Palmer in her 70s

A female resident of Palmer in her 80s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 70s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 80s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 80s

There are currently 119 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 123 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 1,234.9. For boroughs and census areas: 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

