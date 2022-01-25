COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Jan. 24, 2022





OVERVIEW – 5,759 new cases | 21 deaths | 139 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.3% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

Note: Protective measures against the Omicron variant remain the same as for the other COVID variants. Layering protective measures, including masking, handwashing, physical distancing, and testing help to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Using a self-test before and after travel and large gatherings is advised. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a healthcare provider or call 646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the severity of illness if they haven’t already done so and to get boosted if eligible.

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 63.8% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.3% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.4%

YK-Delta Region: 74.6%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 73.1%

Southwest Region: 68.6%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.6%

Anchorage Region: 62.9%

Northwest Region: 60.3%

Other Interior Region: 58.1%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.2%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.1%

CASES – DHSS today announced 21 deaths of Alaska residents and 5,759 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

5,654 were residents of: Anchorage (2,107), Fairbanks (767), Greater Wasilla Area (374), North Pole (243), Juneau (231), Eagle River (203), Ketchikan (174), Greater Palmer Area (172), Northwest Arctic Borough (156 in 9 communities), Kodiak (136), Nome Census Area (125 in 14 communities), Homer (84), Soldotna (65), Chugiak (64), Nome (62), Bethel Census Area (57 in 13 communities), Kotzebue (51), Kenai (49), Kusilvak Census Area (40 in 8 communities), Bethel (34), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (30 in 11 communities), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (29 in 4 communities), Houston/Big Lake Area (26), Valdez (23), Sitka (22), Delta Junction (21), Dutch Harbor (21), Metlakatla (20), Tok (18), Craig (17), Utqiaġvik (16), Wrangell (16), Aleutians East Borough (15 in 2 communities), Copper River Census Area (15 in 2 communities), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula Combined (14 in 5 communities), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (12 in 2 communities), North Slope Borough (11 in 4 communities), Anchor Point (10), Willow (10), Aleutians West Census Area (9), Dillingham (9), Hooper Bay (9), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (9 in 2 communities), Sterling (8), Cordova (7), Denali Borough (7 in 4 communities), Mat-Su Borough (7 in 2 communities), Nikiski (7), Ester (6), Healy (6), Seward (5), Skagway (4), Chevak (3), Girdwood (3), Kodiak Island Borough (3 in 2 communities), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2 in 2 communities), Haines (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (2 in 2 communities), Sutton-Alpine (2), and one each in Chugach Census Area, Fritz Creek, Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined, and Petersburg.

105 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 31 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 27 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 8 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 7 with purpose North Slope oil

Ketchikan: 3 with purpose under investigation

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3 with purpose mining

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2 with purpose mining, 1 purpose under investigation

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula combined: 2 with purpose seafood

Kodiak: 2 with purpose under investigation

Kotzebue: 2 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 2 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 2 with purpose under investigation

Aleutians East Borough: 1 with purpose seafood

Eagle River: 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Tok: 1 with purpose under investigation

Valdez: 1 with purpose seafood

Location under investigation: 6 with purpose under investigation

90 resident cases were subtracted from and two nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 194,176 and the total number of nonresident cases to 6,840.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 50s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 50s

A male resident of Copper River Census Area in his 60s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 60s

A female resident of the Kenai Peninsula age 80+

A male resident of the Kenai Peninsula in his 60s

A female resident of the Kenai Peninsula in his 60s

A female resident of Ketchikan in her 60s

A male resident of Ketchikan in his 60s

A male resident of Ketchikan in his 50s

A male resident of the Northwest Arctic Borough in his 70s

A male resident of Palmer in his 60s

A male resident of Soldotna in his 40s

A female resident of Wasilla age 80+

A female resident of Wasilla in her 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,400 resident hospitalizations and 1,039 resident deaths. 21 new resident hospitalizations and 21 Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.





There are currently 139 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 21 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 160 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12.5%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. As of today, DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 2175.2. For boroughs and census areas: 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



