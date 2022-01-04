COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Jan. 3, 2022





OVERVIEW – 2,872 new cases | 1 death | 52 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 57.5% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

Note: Protective measures against the Omicron variant remain the same as for the other COVID variants. Layering protective measures, including masking, handwashing, physical distancing, and testing help to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Using a self-test before and after travel and large gatherings is advised. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a healthcare provider or call 646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the severity of illness if they haven’t already done so and to get boosted if eligible.

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 62.9% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

57.5% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 77.8%

YK-Delta Region: 73.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 72.5%

Southwest Region: 67.7%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 64.9%

Anchorage Region: 62.1%

Northwest Region: 59.3%

Other Interior Region: 57.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.5%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.9%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.6%

CASES – DHSS today announced no deaths of Alaska residents, one nonresident death, and 2,872 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,746 were residents of: Anchorage (1491), Greater Wasilla Area (231), Juneau (184), Eagle River (143), Fairbanks (119), Greater Palmer Area (75), Sitka (44), Kodiak (33), North Pole (31), Chugiak (30), Northwest Arctic Borough (29 in 6 communities), Ketchikan (26), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (21 in 4 communities), Haines (20), Utqiaġvik (19), Nome (18), Homer (14), Soldotna (14), Girdwood (13), Bethel (12), Kenai (12), North Slope Borough (12 in 4 communities), Bethel Census Area (11 in 6 communities), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (11 in 3 communities), Kotzebue (11), Tok (10), Unalaska (10), Kusilvak Census Area (9 in 3 communities), Dillingham Census Area (8 in 3 communities), Seward (8), Copper River Census Area (7 in 3 communities), Sterling (7), Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula Combined (6 in 6 communities), Houston/ Big Lake Area (6), Delta Junction (5), Dillingham (5), Valdez (4), Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (3 in 2 communities), Hooper Bay (3), Nome Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Anchor Point (2), Big Lake (2), Cordova (2), Healy (2), Nikiski (2), Petersburg (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Skagway (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Denali Borough, Ester, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough-South, Kodiak Island Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Metlakatla, and Willow.

126 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 12 with purpose ‘other’, 52 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 5 with purpose ‘other’, 11 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 10 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 8 with purpose ‘other’, 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 6 with purpose under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose mining, 1 with purpose under investigation

Eagle River: 2 with purpose ‘other’

Homer: 2 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 2 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 2 with purpose under investigation

Kotzebue: 2 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 2 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 with purpose under investigation

Unalaska: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose ‘other’, 1 with purpose under investigation

Forty resident cases and eight nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 154,369 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,720.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,629 resident hospitalizations and 947 resident deaths. Eighteen new resident hospitalizations, no new Alaska resident deaths, and one new nonresident death were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The nonresident who died was a male in his 50s diagnosed in Fairbanks. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.





There are currently 55 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 57 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.7%.

TESTING – A total of 3,710,012 tests have been conducted, with 27,706 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 12.78%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 506.1. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 3 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



