COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 20, 2022





Reporting data for July 13-19, 2022

OVERVIEW – 3,815 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 67 hospitalizations* | 29.5% of Alaskans 5+ boosted

* – The hospitalizations total in the overview reflects last week’s data. Due to a technical issue, up-to-date hospitalization data was unavailable when this bulletin was delivered. The Alaska Department of Health (DOH) is working quickly to resolve this issue. Check the hospitalizations data dashboard for updates: experience.arcgis.com/experience/f21f964c046c400baad4ad78e06ceb25.

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 3,815 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,326 were residents of:

3 – Aleutians East Borough (2 communities)



3 – Aleutians West Census Area (3 communities)



9 – Anchor Point



775 – Anchorage



49 – Bethel



57 – Bethel Census Area (12 communities)



4 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined



14 – Chugiak



18 – Copper River Census Area (5 communities)



4 – Cordova



5 – Craig



8 – Delta Junction



2 – Denali Borough



6 – Dillingham



1 – Dillingham Census Area



109 – Eagle River



2 – Ester



142 – Fairbanks



1 – Fairbanks North Star Borough



2 – Fritz Creek



81 – Greater Palmer Area



162 – Greater Wasilla Area



7 – Haines



58 – Homer



42 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 communities)



5 – Hooper Bay



6 – Houston/Big Lake area



160 – Juneau



38 – Kenai



7 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2 communities)



10 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (3 communities)



21 – Ketchikan



1 – Ketchikan Gateway Borough



51 – Kodiak



2 – Kodiak Island Borough



36 – Kotzebue



13 – Kusilvak Census Area (4 communities)



6 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



10 – Metlakatla



2 – Nikiski



11 – Nome



9 – Nome Census Area (2 communities)



40 – North Pole



9 – North Slope Borough (4 communities)



3 – Northwest Arctic Borough (2 communities)



3 – Petersburg



10 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4 communities)



1 – Prudhoe Bay



54 – Seward



47 – Sitka



3 – Skagway



44 – Soldotna



1 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area



8 – Sterling



2 – Sutton-Alpine



7 – Tok



8 – Unalaska



84 – Utqiaġvik



4 – Valdez



2 – Willow



19 – Wrangell



11 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (9 communities)



14 – Residence under investigation



1,489 nonresident cases were identified in:

4 – Aleutians East Borough: 3 purpose seafood, 1 purpose under investigation



1 – Aleutians West Census Area: purpose under investigation



91 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



2 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined: 1 purpose seafood, 1 purpose under investigation

1 – Chugach Census Area: purpose tourism



4 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation



9 – Craig: purpose seafood

1 – Delta Junction: purpose under investigation

89 – Denali Borough: 77 purpose tourism, 12 purpose under investigation



1 – Dillingham: purpose under investigation

1 – Eagle River: purpose under investigation

46 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



2 – Haines: purpose under investigation

14 – Homer: purpose under investigation

26 – Juneau: purpose under investigation



11 – Kenai: purpose tourism



1 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South: purpose under investigation

1 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation



3 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation

1 – Kotzebue: purpose under investigation

2 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough: purpose under investigation



4 – Nome: purpose under investigation

4 – Palmer: purpose under investigation

14 – Prudhoe Bay: 9 purpose North Slope oil, 5 purpose under investigation

3 – Seward: 2 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation

10 – Sitka: 2 purpose seafood, 8 purpose under investigation



11 – Skagway: purpose tourism



27 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

5 – Tok: purpose under investigation

1 – Unalaska: purpose under investigation

3 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation

31 – Valdez: purpose seafood

2 – Wasilla: purpose under investigation



1 – Willow: purpose under investigation

2 – Wrangell: purpose under investigation



1 – Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon: purpose under investigation



1,023 – At sea: 1,021 purpose tourism, 2 purpose under investigation



36 – Location under investigation: 1 purpose seafood, 35 purpose under investigation



43 resident cases and 34 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 269,068 and the total number of nonresident cases to 16,431.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

71.9% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 29.5% of all Alaskans 5 and older have received a first booster dose. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans ages 5 and older who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 45.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 43.5%

Y-K Delta Region: 36.0%

Anchorage Municipality: 32.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 32.7%

Southwest Region: 31.3%

Northwest Region: 31.3%

Other Interior Region: 29.2%

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 24.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 17.5%

(Note: COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov. Vaccination rate data for Alaskans younger than 5 years old is not yet available.)

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,275 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

In last week’s COVID-19 data summary, DOH reported that 67 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Alaska. One of these patients was on a ventilator. The percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was 6.7%. Current hospitalization data is expected to be available by next week’s data summary. Check the hospitalizations data dashboard for updates: experience.arcgis.com/experience/f21f964c046c400baad4ad78e06ceb25.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 319.11. For boroughs and census areas: 10 areas are at >400 cases, 9 areas are at 200-399 cases, 8 areas are at 100-199 cases, 1 area is at 50-99 cases and no areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.

Note: All data reported should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data, visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.



