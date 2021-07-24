COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 23, 2021-447 New Cases







Reporting data for 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. July 21-22

OVERVIEW – 447 new cases | 2 deaths | 79 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 52% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 57% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

52% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

YK-Delta Region: 69%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 68%

Southwest Region: 62%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 61%

Northwest Region: 56%

Anchorage Region: 54%

Other Interior Region: 53%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 44%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 447 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

July 21 – 188 residents, 10 nonresidents

July 22 – 239 residents, 10 nonresidents

427 total residents in: Anchorage (137), Sitka (64), Wasilla (30), Juneau (23), Fairbanks (19), Bethel Census Area (17), Soldotna (15), Copper River Census Area (10), Eagle River (10), Kenai (10), Nome (10), Seward (10), Cordova (7), Kodiak (7), North Pole (5), Palmer (5), Tok (5), Valdez (5), Chugiak (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (4), Unalaska (4), Dillingham Census Area (3), Kusilvak Census Area (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Bethel (2), Delta Junction (2), Hooper Bay (2), and one each in Chevak, Douglas, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sterling and Wrangell.

20 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 5 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Ketchikan: 2 in tourism

Kodiak: 1 in seafood industry, 1 with purpose under investigation

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2 in mining

Unalaska: 2 in seafood

Sitka: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 in tourism

Locations under investigation: 3 with purposes under investigation

Four resident cases were removed from and one nonresident case was added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 70,751 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,067.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,688 resident hospitalizations and 377 resident deaths, with ten new hospitalizations and two new resident deaths reported over the last two days. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.







Both deaths were recent:

A male Petersburg resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

There are currently 79 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 80 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twelve of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.9%.

TESTING – A total of 2,461,647 tests have been conducted, with 22,323 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.42%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 19.2 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and no regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 89.30 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 32.30 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 29.80 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 22.00 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 21.50 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 17.80 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 13.90 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 9.50 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5.80 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.10 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5.10 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)





