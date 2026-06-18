Two APD Officers Struck, Suspect Killed at Walmart in Anchorage







At just after 10 on Tuesday night, the Anchorage Police Department were notified of a theft in progress at Walmarts on 8900 Old Seward Highway and three officers responded.

They located the suspect and moved to take him into custody. As one of the officers attempted to handcuff the suspect, a struggle broke out and the suspect attempted to flee. “The subject then fired a concealed handgun at officers, striking one APD officer twice in the lower body,” APD stated. That officer is in a local hospital recovering.

AAnother of the officer was shot in the upper body, but was shielded by a ballistic trauma plate. He returned fire killing the suspect. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The suspect’s identity will not be released until his next of kin are properly notified.

APD says “Per policy the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officer’s use of force and determine whether it was justified. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officers’ actions to confirm whether there was any violation of policy.”

The officer that shot and killed the suspect was placed on four-days administrative leave. His identity will be revealed after 72 hours.