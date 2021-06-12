COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 11, 2021







OVERVIEW – 49 new cases | 4 deaths | 17 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: low | 48% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

48% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 69%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 64%

YK-Delta Region: 62%

Southwest Region: 58%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 55%

Northwest Region: 52%

Anchorage Region: 50%

Other Interior Region: 49%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 41%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 32%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced four deaths of Alaska residents and 49 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

June 9 cases – 28 residents, 1 nonresident

June 10 cases – 18 residents, 2 nonresidents

46 total residents in: Anchorage (16), Bethel Census Area (3), Juneau (3), Kenai (3), Homer (2), Palmer (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Tok (2), Wrangell (2), and one each in Bethel, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Craig, Delta Junction, Denali Borough, Fairbanks, Hooper Bay, Ketchikan, Metlakatla, Sitka, and Sterling.

Three new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: one with a purpose under investigation

Eagle River: one in ‘Other industry’

Fairbanks: one with a purpose under investigation

Fourteen resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 67,823 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,829.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,588 resident hospitalizations and 366 resident deaths, with one new hospitalization and four new resident deaths reported.







All four deaths were identified through death certificate review:

A female Fairbanks resident in her 70s

A female Wasilla resident who was 80 years or older

A male Wasilla resident who was in his 70s

A female Sitka resident who was 80 years or older

There are currently 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 17 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.1%.

TESTING – A total of 2,316,092 tests have been conducted, with 17,208 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 0.74%.

Variants of concern situation summary

B.1.1.7 – Alpha (64 added since last report)

This variant is being seen widely in Alaska and the nation; last week cases were identified in the Southwest Region

New importations are continuing to be seen (e.g., cases associated with travel out of state)

Also seeing instances of secondary and community spread

P.1 – Gamma (10 added since last report)

Two cases in Palmer, linked to past cases

Four cases in Fairbanks One tested at Fairbanks airport; travel associated Two in a household with no travel One under investigation

One case in Nome connected to a known cluster, no direct travel

Two cases in Gulf Coast/Kenai Peninsula One connected to a cluster with intrastate travel One under investigation

One case in Anchorage connected to a cluster with intrastate travel

B.1.617.2/AY.1 – Delta (2 added in this report)

One case tested at Anchorage airport, travel associated

One case still being investigated in Anchorage

Through June 9, the total number of B.1.1.7 (Alpha) cases is 294; P.1 (Gamma) cases is 38; and B.1.617.2/AY.1 (Delta) cases is 2. The weekly genomic surveillance report will be updated online at hss.state.ak.us/covid19/humancov/AKSeqCon_GenomicSituationReport.pdf.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is low at 3.78 cases per 100,000. Two regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and seven regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 14.50 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 12.30 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 7.20 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5.50 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 5.00 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 4.10 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3.30 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 2.80 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 2.50 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2.50 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 2.50 cases per 100,000





