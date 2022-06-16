COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 15, 2022





Reporting data for June 8-14, 2022

OVERVIEW – 2,452 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 61 hospitalizations | 65.3% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

WEEKLY UPDATE – DHSS updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DHSS weekly update and DHSS data summaries: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DHSS this week announced 2,452 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,904 were residents of:

7 – Aleutians East Borough (2 communities)

44 – Aleutians West Census Area (3 communities)

6 – Anchor Point

646 – Anchorage

22 – Bethel

40 – Bethel Census Area (13 communities)

1 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Combined

1 – Chevak

1 – Chugach Census Area

15 – Chugiak

13 – Copper River Census Area (4 communities)

8 – Cordova

6 – Craig

11 – Delta Junction

1 – Denali Borough

6 – Dillingham

1 – Dillingham Census Area

64 – Eagle River

4 – Ester

196 – Fairbanks (4 communities)

1 – Fairbanks North Star Borough

2 – Fritz Creek

2 – Girdwood

79 – Greater Palmer Area

110 – Greater Wasilla Area

5 – Haines

3 – Healy

74 – Homer

12 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (3 communities)

7 – Houston/Big Lake Area

128 – Juneau (3 communities)

14 – Kenai

9 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (3 communities)

7 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (3 communities)

57 – Ketchikan

7 – Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2 communities)

48 – Kodiak

8 – Kotzebue

20 – Kusilvak Census Area (6 communities)

9 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)

17 – Metlakatla

1 – Nikiski

8 – Nome

3 – Nome Census Area (3 communities)

35 – North Pole

8 – North Slope Borough (4 communities)

4 – Northwest Arctic Borough (2 communities)

7 – Petersburg

7 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3 communities)

9 – Seward

27 – Sitka

4 – Skagway

26 – Soldotna

5 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2 communities)

2 – Sterling

3 – Sutton-Alpine

5 – Tok

7 – Unalaska

15 – Utqiaġvik

2 – Valdez

2 – Willow

4 – Wrangell

8 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5 communities)





548 nonresident cases were identified in:

77 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation

4 – Chugach Census Area: purpose under investigation

12 – Copper River Census Area: 1 purpose tourism, 11 purpose under investigation

36 – Denali Borough: 29 purpose tourism, 7 purpose under investigation

35 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



2 – Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon combined: purpose under investigation



11 – Juneau: purpose under investigation



12 – Homer: purpose under investigation

5 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North: 4 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



3 – Ketchikan: 2 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



3 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation



3 – Nome: purpose under investigation



9 – North Slope Borough: 7 purpose North Slope oil, 2 purpose under investigation



1 – Palmer: purpose under investigation

5 – Seward: purpose under investigation

1 – Sitka: purpose under investigation



17 – Skagway: 16 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



2 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

1 – Unalaska: purpose under investigation

1 – Willow: purpose under investigation

3 – Wrangell: purpose under investigation



272 – At sea: purpose tourism



33 – Location and purpose under investigation

66 resident cases were subtracted and 60 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 257,263 and the total number of nonresident cases to 10,824.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

72.5% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

65.3% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region.

Juneau Region: 80.9%

Y-K Delta Region: 78.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.4%

Anchorage Region: 71.9%

Southwest Region: 70.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 67.8%

Northwest Region: 63.2%

Other Interior Region: 60.4%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.4%

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,252 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 61 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. None of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.9%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 261.21. For boroughs and census areas: 6 areas are at >400 cases, 13 areas are at 200-399 cases, 8 areas are at 100-199 cases, 0 areas are at 50-99 cases and 1 area is at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.

Note: All data reported should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data, visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.



