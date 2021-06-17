COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 16, 2021







OVERVIEW – 42 new cases | 0 deaths | 15 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: low | 49% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

49% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 70%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 65%

YK-Delta Region: 63%

Southwest Region: 59%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 56%

Northwest Region: 53%

Anchorage Region: 51%

Other Interior Region: 50%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 42%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 42%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 33%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 42 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

June 14 – 14 residents, 2 nonresidents

June 15 – 26 residents, 0 nonresident

40 total residents in: Anchorage (18), Fairbanks (4), Copper River Census Area (3), Hooper Bay (3), Craig (2), North Pole (2), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2), and one each in Eagle River, Homer, Juneau, and Wrangell.

Two new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation

Eleven resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 67,936 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,834.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,595 resident hospitalizations and 366 resident deaths, with five new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported.







There are currently 15 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 15 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1.7%.

TESTING – A total of 2,330,161 tests have been conducted, with 14,921 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 0.87%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is low at 3.31 cases per 100,000. One region of Alaska is in high alert status with widespread community transmission; four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and six regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 10.10 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Other Interior Region: 9.50 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 5.80 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 5.60 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5.30 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 3.00 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 2.90 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 2.70 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 2.50 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2.40 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1.80 cases per 100,000





