COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 23, 2021







OVERVIEW – 81 new cases | 1 death| 14 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: low | 49% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

49% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 71%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 66%

YK-Delta Region: 64%

Southwest Region: 60%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 57%

Northwest Region: 54%

Anchorage Region: 51%

Other Interior Region: 50%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 43%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 42%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 33%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 81 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

June 21 – 28 residents, 2 nonresidents

June 22 – 47 residents, 4 nonresidents

75 total residents in: Anchorage (25), Hooper Bay (14), Wasilla (9), Unalaska (4), Eagle River (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Big Lake (2), Chugiak (2), Copper River Census Area (2), Fairbanks (2), Homer (2), North Pole (2), and one each in Bethel, Juneau, Kenai, Seward, Sitka, and Soldotna.

Six new nonresident cases were identified in:

Unalaska: one in seafood industry

Fairbanks: one in ‘other industry’

Kenai: one with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: one with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation





