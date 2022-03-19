COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Mar. 18, 2022





OVERVIEW – 510 new cases | 0 deaths* | 39 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 59.4% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 64.7% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

59.4% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.5%

Y-K Delta Region: 76.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74%

Southwest Region: 69.6%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.9%

Anchorage Region: 64.2%

Northwest Region: 62.3

Other Interior Region: 59.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.9%

CASES – DHSS today announced 510 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

503 were residents of: Anchorage (132), Nome Census Area (33 in 8 communities), Juneau (26), Nome (24), Homer (23), Bethel Census Area (20 in 7 communities), Greater Palmer Area (19), Greater Wasilla Area (19), Fairbanks (17), Seward (15), Kotzebue (13), Northwest Arctic Borough (13 in 6 communities), Dillingham Census Area (12 in 2 communities), Ketchikan (12), Dillingham (11), Eagle River (11), Soldotna (11), Kusilvak Census Area (9 in 2 communities), Kenai (8), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (8 in 4 communities), Kodiak (7), Cordova (6), North Pole (6), Sitka (6), Bethel (5), Metlakatla (5), Aleutians East Borough (3), Chugiak (3), Wrangell (3), Denali Borough (2), Haines (2), Houston/Big Lake Area (2), Unalaska (2), Utqiaġvik (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula Combined, Copper River Census Area, Fritz Creek, Girdwood, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough-North, Kenai Peninsula Borough-South, Mat-Su Borough, Petersburg, Skagway, Valdez, and Willow.

Seven nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: 2 with purpose under investigation

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2 with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation

Eagle River: 1 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 1 with purpose ‘other’

Nine resident cases were subtracted from the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 236,965 and the total number of nonresident cases to 7,922.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,714 resident hospitalizations and 1,169 resident deaths.





Eighteen new Alaska resident hospitalizations and no Alaska resident deaths were reported. Newly accounted COVID-19 deaths are reported on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.6%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 198.9. For boroughs and census areas: 22 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), four areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), two areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.





