COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Mar. 23, 2022





OVERVIEW – 573 new cases | 20 deaths* | 37 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 59.5% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 64.8% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

59.5% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.5%

Y-K Delta Region: 76.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.1%

Southwest Region: 69.7%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.9%

Anchorage Region: 64.3%

Northwest Region: 62.4

Other Interior Region: 59.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.2%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.9%

CASES – DHSS today announced 573 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

553 were residents of: Anchorage (161), Bethel Census Area (40 in 12 communities), Greater Wasilla Area (32), Nome (29), Juneau (26), Dillingham (24), Ketchikan (21), Eagle River (17), Fairbanks (17), Nome Census Area (16 in 7 communities), Greater Palmer Area (14), North Slope Borough (13), Sitka (12), Valdez (11), Kenai (10), Kusilvak Census Area (10 in 3 communities), Soldotna (10), Kotzebue (8), Dillingham Census Area (7 in 2 communities), Bethel (6), Kodiak (6), North Pole (6), Northwest Arctic Borough (6 in 4 communities), Seward (6), Homer (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (5 in 2 communities), Metlakatla (5), Wrangell (5), Anchor Point (3), Chugiak (3), Houston/Big Lake area (3), Skagway (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Hooper Bay (2), Nikiski (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Copper River Census Area, Cordova, Fritz Creek, Haines, and Mat-Su Borough.

Twenty nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: 11 with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: 4 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

Five resident cases and three nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 237,883 and the total number of nonresident cases to 7,949.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,733 resident hospitalizations and 1,189 resident deaths.

Nineteen new Alaska resident hospitalizations and 20 Alaska resident deaths were reported. Newly accounted COVID-19 deaths are reported on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A male resident of Bethel Census Area in his 60s

A male resident of Big Lake in his 70s

A male resident of Copper River Census Area in his 60s

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 60s

A female resident of Juneau in her 70s

A female resident of Kenai age 80+

A female resident of Kenai age 80+

A female resident of Kenai in her 70s

A male resident of Kodiak in his 70s

A male resident of Petersburg age 80+

A female resident of Southeast Fairbanks Census Area in her 70s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 60s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 40s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 40s

A male resident of Yukon Koyukuk Census Area age 80+

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations. One of these patients is on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.7%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 193.3. For boroughs and census areas: 22 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), four areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.





