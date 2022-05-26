COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – May 25, 2022





OVERVIEW – 2,463 new cases | 0 deaths | 46 hospitalizations | 65.1% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

WEEKLY UPDATE – DHSS updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DHSS weekly update and DHSS data summaries: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/clinicalupdate.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a health care provider or call 907-646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and getting boosted when eligible.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

72.2% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

65.1% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region.

Juneau Region: 80.7%

Y-K Delta Region: 78.1%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.2%

Anchorage Region: 71.7%

Southwest Region: 70.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 67.2%

Northwest Region: 63.1%

Other Interior Region: 60.3%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.3%

CASES – DHSS today announced 2,463 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,911 were residents of: Aleutians East Borough (1), Anchor Point (9), Anchorage (676), Bethel (19), Bethel Census Area (58), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (1), Chugach Census Area (7), Chugiak (8), Copper River Census Area (9), Craig (5), Delta Junction (2), Denali Borough (21), Dillingham (3), Dillingham Census Area (1), Eagle River (33), Ester (2), Fairbanks (195), Fairbanks North Star Borough (11), Fritz Creek (1), Greater Palmer Area (36), Greater Wasilla Area (104), Haines (15), Healy (6), Homer (50), Houston/Big Lake Area (1), Juneau (207), Kenai (15), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (5), Ketchikan (132), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (6), Kodiak (31), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Kotzebue (11), Kusilvak Census Area (18), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (14), Metlakatla (9), Nome (11), Nome Census Area (3), North Pole (27), Northwest Arctic Borough (8), Petersburg (7), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (6), Salcha (1), Seward (7), Sitka (25), Skagway (9), Soldotna (29), Sterling (2), Tok (2), Unalaska (1), Unknown (1), Utqiagvik (10), Valdez (3), Willow (3), Wrangell (7), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (14), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (8).



552 nonresident cases were identified in:

Aleutians East: 1 with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: 1 with purpose North Slope oil, 76 with purpose under investigation

At sea: 3 with purpose seafood, 257 with purpose tourism

Bethel: 1 with purpose under investigation

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2 with purpose seafood

Copper River Census Area: 4 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose tourism, 3 with purpose under investigation

Delta Junction: 4 with purpose mining, 1 with purpose under investigation

Denali Borough: 27 with purpose tourism, 27 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose other, 15 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 8 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 22 with purpose tourism, 4 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 3 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose other, 2 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 8 with purpose North Slope oil, 1 with purpose other

Seward: 4 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 1 with purpose under investigation

Skagway: 4 with purpose tourism, 1 with purpose under investigation

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3 with mining

Unalaska: 1 with purpose under investigation

Utqiaġvik: 1 with purpose other

Valdez: 1 with purpose seafood

Wasilla: 4 with purpose under investigation

Wrangell: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 9 with purpose tourism, 3 with purpose seafood, 43 with purpose under investigation

8 resident cases were subtracted and 1 nonresident case was added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 251,425 and the total number of nonresident cases to 9,070.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,776 resident hospitalizations and 1,252 resident deaths.





14 new Alaska resident hospitalizations and no new Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 46 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. 1 of these patients is on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.6%.

TESTING – Updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the State.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. On the dashboard, the Community Case Rates Map presents the total number of new reported resident cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days for each borough/census area.

A tab monitoring CDC COVID-19 Community Levels also considers COVID-19 impacts on hospital admissions and hospital beds. CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 Community Level. Learn more here.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 262.17. For boroughs and census areas: 7 areas are at >400 cases, 11 areas are at 200-399 cases, 5 areas are at 100-199 cases, 2 areas are at 50-99 cases and 3 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.





