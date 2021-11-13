COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 12, 2021





OVERVIEW – 879 new cases | 0 deaths | 133 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high 54% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 59% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

54% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 66%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38%

CASES – DHSS today announced no deaths of Alaska residents and 879 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

864 were residents of: Anchorage (269), Greater Wasilla Area (112), Fairbanks (77), Greater Palmer Area (41), North Pole (32), Petersburg (27), Ketchikan (26),Kotzebue (25), Nome Census Area (25 in 3 communities), Bethel Census Area (23), Eagle River (20), NW Arctic Borough (20 in 5 communities), Metlakatla (14), Kenai (13), Kodiak (13), Chugiak (12), Houston/Big Lake Area (12), Homer (11), Nome (10), Soldotna ( 8 ), Bethel (7), Delta Junction (7), Wrangell (6), Kusilvak Census Area (5 in 4 communities), Anchor Point (4), Juneau (4), Nikiski (4), Hooper Bay (3), Kodiak Island Borough (3), Valdez (3), Willow (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3 in 3 communities), Big Lake (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Sterling (2), Tok (2), and one each in Chevak, Copper River Census Area, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Haines, Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined, Mat-Su Borough, North Slope Borough, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Sutton-Alpine, and Utqiaġvik.

15 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 with purpose ‘other’, 4 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 3 with purposes under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla : 1 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 3 with purposes under investigation

12 resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 139,835 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,332.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,889 resident hospitalizations and 801 resident deaths. Three new resident hospitalizations and no deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.





There are currently 133 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 137 current COVID-related hospitalizations. 23 of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.5%.

TESTING – A total of 3,423,963 tests have been conducted, with 34,821 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.11%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 419.7. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), two areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



