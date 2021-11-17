COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 17, 2021





OVERVIEW – 427 new cases | 2 deaths | 148 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 60% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 427 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

423 were residents of: Anchorage (122), Fairbanks (53), Greater Wasilla Area (47), Bethel Census Area (28 in 11 communities), Ketchikan (17), North Pole (17), Eagle River (15), Nome (13), Greater Palmer Area (12), Nome Census Area (11 in 4 communities), Anchor Point (8), Bethel (6), Chugiak (6), Kodiak (6), Kotzebue (6), Soldotna (6), Kenai (5), Kusilvak Census Area (5 in 3 communities), NW Arctic Borough (5 in 4 communities), Seward (4), Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula (3 in 2 communities), Sterling (3), Denali Borough (2), Homer (2), Hooper Bay (2), North Slope Borough (2), Valdez (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Copper River Census Area, Cordova, Delta Junction, Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Girdwood, Houston/Big Lake Area, Kenai Peninsula Borough- North, Kenai Peninsula Borough- South, Kodiak Island Borough, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Tok, and Wrangell.

4 nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

14 resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 141,686 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,354.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,961 resident hospitalizations and 812 resident deaths. 37 new resident hospitalizations and two Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The two Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Fairbanks in her 60s

A male resident of Wasilla in his 40s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 148 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 154 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eighteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.1%.

TESTING – A total of 3,455,097 tests have been conducted, with 31,864 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.68%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 374.3. For boroughs and census areas: 23 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), three areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



