COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Dec. 22, 2021





OVERVIEW – 235 new cases | 30 deaths | 56 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.2% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

Note: Another case of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected in an Anchorage resident. This is the second confirmed Omicron case so far in Alaska, but based on rising Omicron cases nationally and globally, the State of Alaska expects to detect more Omicron cases soon. The case was identified through genomic sequencing performed by an out-of-state laboratory from a person who recently tested positive in Anchorage following domestic travel out of state in December. The person, when contacted by a contract tracer, was already isolating at home with mild illness and had outreached close contacts.

Protective measures against the variant remain the same as for the other COVID virus variants. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already done so and to get boosted if they’re eligible. Layering on other protective measures, including masking, handwashing, physical distancing, and testing can also help to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus, including Omicron. Using a self-test before gatherings is also advised. To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

Note: Due to the Christmas Eve holiday on Friday, the next data summary will be released on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 67.4% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.2% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 77.3%

YK-Delta Region: 73.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 72.1%

Southwest Region: 67.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 64.4%

Anchorage Region: 61.6%

Northwest Region: 58.8%

Other Interior Region: 57.2%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.3%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.6%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.3%

CASES – DHSS today announced 30 deaths of Alaska residents, one nonresident death and 235 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

226 were residents of: Anchorage (90), Ketchikan (19), Fairbanks (18), Greater Wasilla Area (13), Juneau (9), Greater Palmer Area (6), Kenai (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (5), Sitka (5), Anchor Point (4), Homer (4), Nome Census Area (4), Bethel (3), Bethel Census Area (3), Sterling (3), Eagle River (2), Girdwood (2), Hooper Bay (2), Kotzebue (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Nome (2), North Pole (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Seward (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Chevak, Chugiak, Copper River Census Area, Delta Junction, Dillingham Census Area, Houston/Big Lake Area, Kodiak, Nikiski, North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Utqiagvik, Willow, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.



9 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 4 with purpose under investigation

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2 with purpose mining industry

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Two resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 149,815 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,479.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,248 resident hospitalizations and 945 resident deaths. Forty-four new resident hospitalizations and 30 Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Female Anchorage resident in her 70s

Female Anchorage resident in her 70s

Male Anchorage resident age 80+

Male Anchorage resident age 80+

Female Bethel resident in her 60s

Female Bethel Census Area resident in her 60s

Female Bethel Census Area resident in her 60s

Female Bethel Census Area resident age 80+

Male Copper River Census Area resident in his 70s

Male Fairbanks resident in his 50s

Female Houston resident in her 60s

Male Ketchikan resident in his 60s

Female Mat-Su Borough resident in her 70s

Female North Pole resident in her 30s

Female North Pole resident in her 70s

Male Palmer resident in his 30s

Male Palmer resident in his 70s

Female Palmer resident age 80+

Female Soldotna resident in her 60s

Female Southeast Fairbanks Census Area resident in her 60s

Female Wasilla resident in her 20s

Female Wasilla resident in her 50s

Female Wasilla resident in her 60s

Female Wasilla resident in her 60s

Male Wasilla resident in his 60s

Male Wasilla resident in his 60s

Female Wasilla resident in her 70s

Female Wasilla resident in her 70s

Male Willow resident in his 50s



Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





NOTE: Today’s data summary includes a large batch of COVID-related deaths. Four deaths were recent, while the rest were identified through death certificate review from September to December. Please know that our data team and Health Analytics and Vital Records Section (HAVRS) are diligently examining death certificate reviews to identify COVID-related deaths as we come back up to speed following the cyberattack. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx

There are currently 56 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 58 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eleven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.8%.

TESTING – A total of 3,655,507 tests have been conducted, with 23,785 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.58%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 143.4. For boroughs and census areas: 20 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 4 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 3 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



