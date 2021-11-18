COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 18, 2021





OVERVIEW – 445 new cases | 0 deaths | 139 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 60% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced no deaths of Alaska residents and 445 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

442 were residents of: Anchorage (143), Greater Wasilla Area (67), Bethel Census Area (42 in 7 communities), Fairbanks (32), NW Arctic Borough (21 in 4 communities), Greater Palmer Area (17), Eagle River (16), Nome (13), Petersburg (11), Kotzebue (8), Nome Census Area (8 in 3 communities), Soldotna (8), North Pole (6), Bethel (4), Houston/Big Lake Area (4), Kenai (4), Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula combined (3 in 2 communities), Chugiak (3), Dillingham Census Area (3), Kusilvak Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Hooper Bay (2), Juneau (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough- North (2 in 2 communities), Ketchikan (2), Metlakatla (2), North Slope Borough (2), Prince of Wales-Hyder (2), Sitka (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Copper River Census Area, Delta Junction, Dillingham, Girdwood, Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined, Kenai Peninsula Borough- South, Sterling, Valdez, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

3 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

75 resident cases were added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 142,203 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,357.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,970 resident hospitalizations and 812 resident deaths. Nine new resident hospitalizations and no Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 139 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 142 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eighteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.7%.

TESTING – A total of 3,463,200 tests have been conducted, with 31,904 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.71%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 399.6. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



