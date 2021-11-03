COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 2, 2021





OVERVIEW – 499 new cases | 6 deaths | 196 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.4% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 65.3% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.4% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.3%

YK-Delta Region: 77.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.3%

Southwest Region: 70.6%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.1%

Anchorage Region: 64.1%

Northwest Region: 62.8%

Other Interior Region: 60.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 53%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.6%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.7%

CASES – DHSS today announced 6 deaths of Alaska residents and 499 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

494 were residents of: Anchorage (152), Greater Wasilla Area (76), Fairbanks (56), Greater Palmer Area (29), Nome Census Area (26 in 2 communities), Kenai (18), Eagle River (16), Soldotna (16), Utqiaġvik (13), North Pole (12), Juneau (10), Kodiak ( 8 ), Chugiak (6), Homer (6), Petersburg (6), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (6 in 3 communities), Houston/Big Lake Area (3), Kotzebue (3), Nome (3), Sitka (3), Sutton-Alpine (3), Anchor Point (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Ketchikan (2), NW Arctic Borough (2 in 2 communities), Unalaska (2), Willow (2), and one each in Bethel, Bethel Census Area, Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula, Copper River Census Area, Fritz Creek, Haines, Kenai Peninsula Borough-South, Kusilvak Census Area, Mat-Su Borough, Sterling, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

5 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Greater Wasilla Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Three resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 134,658 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,267.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,795 resident hospitalizations and 708 deaths. Seventeen new resident hospitalizations and six Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The six Alaska residents who died were:

A female Anchorage resident age 80+

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

A female Anchorage resident in her 50s

A female Anchorage resident in her 30s

A female Anchorage resident in her 20s

A female Kenai Peninsula Borough – South resident in her 70s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 196 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 202 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17%.

TESTING – A total of 3,342,717 tests have been conducted, with 36,137 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.66%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 574.6. For boroughs and census areas: 27 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



