COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 30, 2021





OVERVIEW – 183 new cases | 2 deaths | 82 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 75%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 60%

Other Interior Region: 56%

Northwest Region: 56%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 183 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

179 were residents of: Anchorage (48), Greater Wasilla Area (19), Fairbanks (18), Bethel Census Area (13 in 6 communities), Greater Palmer Area (11), Eagle River (7), Juneau (7), Kotzebue (7), Ketchikan (5), North Pole (5), Houston/ Big Lake Area (4), Seward (4), Dillingham (3), Nome (3), Petersburg (3), Sitka (3), Bethel (2), Girdwood (2), Homer (2), Nikiski (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Copper River Census Area, Kenai, Kenai Peninsula Borough- South, Kodiak, Kusilvak Census Area, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, and Wrangell.

4 nonresident cases were identified in:

Wasilla: 2 with purposes under investigation

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Four resident cases were added due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 145,581 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,415.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,058 resident hospitalizations and 850 resident deaths. Four new resident hospitalizations and two Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

a female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

a male resident of the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area in his 40s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 82 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 85 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7.2%.

TESTING – A total of 3,531,0753 tests have been conducted, with 15,664 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.64%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 272.9. For boroughs and census areas: 21 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), three areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



