COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 12, 2021





OVERVIEW – 475 new cases | 16 deaths | 186 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.7% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.9% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.7% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.8%

YK-Delta Region: 75.7%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.6%

Southwest Region: 68.2%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.5%

Anchorage Region: 62.7%

Northwest Region: 61.6%

Other Interior Region: 58.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.5%

CASES – DHSS today announced 16 deaths of Alaska residents and 475 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

464 were residents of: Anchorage (172), Bethel Census Area (51 in 11 communities), Juneau (31), Fairbanks (25), Wasilla (20), Kusilvak Census Area (14 in 2 communities), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (10 in 3 communities), Dillingham Census Area (10 in 2 communities), Kodiak (10), Soldotna (10), Kenai (9), Palmer (8), Bethel (6), Eagle River (6), Homer (6), Ketchikan (6), Petersburg (5), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (5), Nome (4), North Pole (4), Sterling (4), Utqiaġvik (4), Chugiak (3), Nome Census Area (3), NW Arctic Borough (3), Anchor Point (2), Craig (2), Delta Junction (2), Haines (2), Metlakatla (2), North Slope Borough (2), Sitka (2), Unalaska (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2 in 2 communities), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Chevak, Cordova, Dillingham, Douglas, Ester, Girdwood, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Kotzebue, Nikiski, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Valdez and Willow.

11 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Juneau City and Borough: 6 in tourism

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 in tourism

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Twenty resident cases were subtracted from, and one nonresident case was added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 119,546 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,033.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,561 resident hospitalizations and 590 deaths. Yesterday there were 33 new resident hospitalizations and 16 Alaska resident deaths reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

All 16 Alaska residents who died were recent:

A male Fairbanks resident in his 60s

A male Fairbanks resident in his 60s

A male Fairbanks resident in his 40s

A male Anchorage resident 80 years or older

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

A female Anchorage resident in her 50s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

A male Anchorage resident in his 40s

A female Anchorage resident in her 30s

A male Anchorage resident in his 20s

A male Kenai resident in his 60s

A male Kenai resident in his 50s

A female Cordova resident in her 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 186 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 199 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 16%.

TESTING – A total of 3,158,543 tests have been conducted, with 39,347 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 10.78%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 779.94. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 4 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 0 areas at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 0 areas at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the following dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



