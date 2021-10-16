COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 15, 2021





OVERVIEW – 984 new cases | 3 deaths | 203 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 59.1% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 64.2% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

59.1% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.3%

YK-Delta Region: 76.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.7%

Southwest Region: 68.5%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.8%

Anchorage Region: 63%

Northwest Region: 61.8%

Other Interior Region: 59.1%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.6%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 42.3%

Please note: Vaccination rates may fluctuate as the data team investigates overestimations of fully vaccinated individuals ages 12 and older.

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents, one nonresident death and 984 people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

971 were residents of: Anchorage (350), Wasilla (98), Fairbanks (87), Eagle River (53), Northwest Arctic Borough (42 in 5 communities), Palmer (42), Bethel Census Area (31 in 11 communities), North Pole (28), Juneau (27), Soldotna (18), Kenai (17), Chugiak (16), Homer (12), Ketchikan (11), Nome Census Area (11 in 4 communities), Kotzebue (9), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (8), Utqiaġvik (8), Fairbanks North Star Borough (7 in 2 communities), Kodiak (7), Kusilvak Census Area (7 in 4 communities), Nome (7), Valdez (7), Dillingham Census Area (6 in 2 communities), Salcha (6), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (5 in 3 communities), Tok (5), Copper River Census Area (4 in 2 communities), Mat-Su Borough (4), Bethel (3), Big Lake (3), Dillingham (3), Willow (3), Anchor Point (2), Chugach Census Area (2), Delta Junction (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Nikiski (2), North Slope Borough (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Sitka (2), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2 in 2 communities), and one each in Denali Borough, Girdwood, Kodiak Island Borough, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling and one location under investigation.

13 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Aleutians East: 1 in seafood industry

Homer: 1 in tourism

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

Valdez: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 1 in tourism, 3 with purposes under investigation

Three resident cases were subtracted from, and three nonresident cases were added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 122,678 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,089.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,602 resident hospitalizations and 594 resident deaths. Yesterday there were 16 new resident hospitalizations, two recent Alaska resident deaths and one recent nonresident death reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A male Nome resident in his 60s

A female Anchorage resident in her 40s

The nonresident who died was a male in his 40s who was diagnosed in Utqiaġvik.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 203 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 17 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 220 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 16.9%.

TESTING – A total of 3,197,451 tests have been conducted, with 43,789 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 10.68%. Variant information is now posted to the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 867.61. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 2 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the following dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



