COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 22, 2021





OVERVIEW – 877 new cases | 6 deaths | 232 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 59.7% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 64.6% of Alaskans ages 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 59.7% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.8%

YK-Delta Region: 77%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.9%

Southwest Region: 70%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 67.5%

Anchorage Region: 63.5%

Northwest Region: 62.2%

Other Interior Region: 59.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43%

Please note: Vaccination rates may fluctuate as the data team investigates overestimations of fully vaccinated individuals ages 12 and older.

CASES – DHSS today announced five deaths of Alaska residents, one death of a nonresident, and 877 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

861 were residents of: Anchorage (270), Wasilla (108), Fairbanks (71), Palmer (37), Nome (28), Eagle River (27), Kenai (27), North Pole (26), Juneau (25), Bethel Census Area (18 in 10 communities), Soldotna (18), Ketchikan (16), Kusilvak Census Area (13 in 4 communities), Valdez (13), Dillingham Census Area (9 in 2 communities), Homer (9), Northwest Arctic Borough (9 in 3 communities), Chugiak (8), Kodiak (8), Nikiski (8), Kotzebue (7), Nome Census Area (7 in 6 communities), North Slope Borough (7 in 3 communities), Seward (7), Sitka (7), Big Lake (6), Fairbanks North Star Borough (6 in 3 communities), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (6), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (6 in 3 communities), Bethel (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (5 in 2 communities), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (5 in 3 communities), Sterling (5), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (4), Mat-Su Borough (4), Tok (4), Sutton-Alpine (3), Denali Borough (2), Dillingham (2), Houston (2), Petersburg (2), Salcha (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Chevak, Copper River Census Area, Delta Junction, Haines, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Kodiak Island Borough, Skagway, and Willow.

16 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 5 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 3 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 2 with purposes under investigation

North Pole: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Twenty-seven resident cases and two nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 128,084 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,188.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,706 resident hospitalizations and 673 deaths. Yesterday there were 16 new resident hospitalizations, five Alaska resident deaths, and one nonresident death reported.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female Fairbanks resident in her 70s

A male Anchorage resident age 80+

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

A female Bethel Census Area resident age 80+

The nonresident who died was:

A female, diagnosed in Wasilla, in her 50s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 232 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 234 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18.7%.

TESTING – A total of 3,260,409 tests have been conducted, with 43,097 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.89%.

Variant information is now posted to the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 744.7. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 3 areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



