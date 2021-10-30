COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 29, 2021





OVERVIEW – 817 new cases | 4 deaths | 232 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.2% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 65.1% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.2% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.2%

YK-Delta Region: 77.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.1%

Southwest Region: 70.4%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68%

Anchorage Region: 64%

Northwest Region: 62.6%

Other Interior Region: 60.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.5%

CASES – DHSS today announced 4 deaths of Alaska residents and 817 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

809 were residents of: Anchorage (272), Greater Wasilla Area (76), Bethel Census Area (64 in 15 communities), Fairbanks (57), Greater Palmer Area (34), Kenai (33), Juneau (30), Soldotna (20), Nome Census Area (19 in 4 communities), North Pole (19), NW Arctic Borough (19 in 4 communities), Nome (15), Ketchikan (12), Delta Junction (10), Eagle River (10), Homer ( 8 ), Kenai Peninsula Borough South ( 8 ), Kodiak ( 8 ), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (7 in 3 communities), Kusilvak Census Area (7 in 2 communities), North Slope Borough (7 in 2 communities), Anchor Point (6), Chugiak (6), Kotzebue (6), Girdwood (5), Willow (5), Bethel (4), Houston/Big Lake Area (4), Sitka (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (3), Nikiski (3), Petersburg (3), Tok (3), Cordova (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Haines (2), Sterling (2), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (2), and one each in Chevak, Copper River Census Area, Craig, Dillingham, Hooper Bay, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez, Wrangell, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

8 nonresident cases were identified in:

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 2 with purposes under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prince of Wales/Hyder Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

Twelve resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 132,645 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,242.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,762 resident hospitalizations and 699 deaths. One resident hospitalization was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification and four Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The four Alaska residents who died were:

A male Soldotna resident age 80+

A male Nome resident in his 60s

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

There are currently 232 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 235 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 19%.

TESTING – A total of 3,318,292 tests have been conducted, with 40,833 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.17%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 625.3. For boroughs and census areas: 26 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

