COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 4, 2021





OVERVIEW – 2,290 new cases | 1 death | 216 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 61.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.4% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

61.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 86.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 82.4%

YK-Delta Region: 81.3%

Northwest Region: 71.8%

Southwest Region: 70.8%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 67.6%

Anchorage Region: 65.4%

Other Interior Region: 59.9%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 51.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 42.2%

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 2,290 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.

Oct. 1 – 1,045 residents, 30 nonresidents

Oct. 2 – 781 residents, 15 nonresidents

Oct. 3 – 409 residents, 10 nonresidents

2,235 were residents of: Anchorage (744), Wasilla (265), Fairbanks (230), Palmer (104), Eagle River (77), North Pole (76), Northwest Arctic Borough (67), Soldotna (64), Kenai (63), Kodiak (49), Juneau (45), North Slope Borough (42), Utqiaġvik (27), Chugiak (26), Ketchikan (26), Bethel Census Area (24), Sterling (21), Dillingham (20), Nome Census Area (18), Nome (16), Petersburg (16), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (16), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (15), Homer (15), Bethel (14), Big Lake (11), Girdwood (11), Delta Junction (10), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (10), Sutton-Alpine (9), Willow (9), Valdez (8), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (7), Kotzebue (7), Nikiski (6), Salcha (6), Seward (6), Chugach Census Area (5), Fairbanks North Star Borough (5), Kusilvak Census Area (5), Mat-Su Borough (5), Copper River Census Area (4), Dillingham Census Area (4), Fritz Creek (4), Ester (3), Houston (3), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Tok (3), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Sitka (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Chevak, Healy and Metlakatla.

55 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 visitor, 12 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 9 in North Slope oil industry, 4 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 5 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 5 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 4 in tourism

Kodiak: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 2 with purposes under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 in ‘other’ industry

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 7 with purposes under investigation

48 resident cases and four nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 113,037 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,904.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,453 resident hospitalizations and 558 deaths. Over the past three days, there were 21 new resident hospitalizations and one recent Alaska resident death. The individual who died was a male Kusilvak Census Area resident in his 50s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.





There are currently 216 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 17 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 233 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Forty of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 19.1%.

TESTING – A total of 3,086,890 tests have been conducted, with 43,074 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.49%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 836.7. For boroughs and census areas: all 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 0 areas area at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 0 areas area at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 0 areas area at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



