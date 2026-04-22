Hegseth: Flu Vaccine Optional







Annual influenza vaccines are no longer mandatory, said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a video posted today on social media.

“The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance, at all times, is just overly broad and not rational,” the secretary said. “Our new policy is simple: If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it; you should. But we will not force you.”

The secretary signed a memorandum that provides updated guidance that states, effective immediately, the annual influenza vaccine is voluntary for all active and reserve component service members and War Department civilian personnel.

The new mandate follows similar department efforts regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Between Aug. 24, 2021, and Jan. 10, 2023, the department required service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 8,000 service members were involuntarily discharged from the military for refusing the vaccine. Hegseth said that won’t happen again.

“Our men and women in uniform were forced to choose between their conscience and their country, even when those decisions posed no threat to our military readiness,” Hegseth said. “That era of betrayal is over. Under President [Donald J.] Trump, the War Department continues to take decisive action to once again restore freedom and strength to our joint force. We’re seizing this moment to discard any absurd overreaching mandates that only weaken our warfighting capabilities.”

Influenza vaccines, he said, are examples of overreaching mandates. The secretary said the decision to make it optional is common sense for the War Department and the service members.

“It’s the kind of common-sense approach we are undertaking in this department,” he said. “Rest assured that under President Trump, the War Department will always honor our brave warriors and do everything we can to restore the American people’s trust in their military for generations to come.”