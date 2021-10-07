COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 7, 2021





OVERVIEW – 863 new cases | 5 deaths | 180 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.5%

YK-Delta Region: 75.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.3%

Southwest Region: 68%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.4%

Anchorage Region: 62.5%

Northwest Region: 61.4%

Other Interior Region: 58.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.9%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.4%

CASES – DHSS today announced five deaths of Alaska residents and 863 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

842 were residents of: Anchorage (247), Wasilla (105), Fairbanks (49), Northwest Arctic Borough (43), Kenai (38), Bethel Census Area (36), Soldotna (33), Palmer (31), Ketchikan (23), Eagle River (22), Kodiak (19), North Pole (19), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (16), Bethel (13), Juneau (12), Valdez (12), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (11), Chugach Census Area (8), Homer (8), Sitka (8), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (7), Kotzebue (7), Kusilvak Census Area (7), North Slope Borough (7), Mat-Su Borough (6), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6), Anchor Point (5), Big Lake (5), Nome Census Area (5), Seward (4), Willow (4), Chugiak (3), Girdwood (3), Healy (3), Delta Junction (2), Ester (2), Hooper Bay (2), Sterling (2), and one each in Chevak, Denali Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Fritz Creek, Haines, Nikiski, Nome, Sutton-Alpine, and Unalaska.

21 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Kodiak: 4 with purpose seafood

Anchorage: 2 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Valdez: 2 with purposes under investigation

North Slope Borough: 1 with purpose oil

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose ‘other’

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 2 with purpose tourism

Locations under investigation: 2 with purposes under investigation

Seven resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 115,543 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,971.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,515 resident hospitalizations and 569 deaths. Yesterday there were 20 new resident hospitalizations and five recent Alaska resident deaths reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx. The individuals who died were:

A male Anchorage resident age 80+

A female Anchorage resident in her 40s

A female Chugach Census Area resident in her 60s

A male Soldotna resident in his 70s

A male Soldotna resident in his 50s

Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.





There are currently 180 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 193 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-one of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 15.7%.

TESTING – A total of 3,118,776 tests have been conducted, with 42,065 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.48%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 788.2. For boroughs and census areas: 26 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the following dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



