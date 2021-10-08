COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 8, 2021





OVERVIEW – 839 new cases | 2 deaths | 186 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.6% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.6% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.6%

YK-Delta Region: 75.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.4%

Southwest Region: 68.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.4%

Anchorage Region: 62.5%

Northwest Region: 61.5%

Other Interior Region: 58.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.4%

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident, one death of a nonresident and 839 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

825 were residents of: Anchorage (335), Fairbanks (46), Wasilla (44), Eagle River (38), Bethel Census Area (37), Juneau (24), Soldotna (23), North Pole (20), Kenai (19), Northwest Arctic Borough (19), Nome Census Area (18), Palmer (17), Kodiak (16), Chugiak (15), Delta Junction (12), Bethel (10), Kotzebue (9), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Valdez (9), Dillingham Census Area (8), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (8), Copper River Census Area (7), Dillingham (7), Fairbanks North Star Borough (6), Ketchikan (5), Nome (5), Homer (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (4), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (4), Anchor Point (3), Big Lake (3), Girdwood (3), Mat-Su Borough (3), Salcha (3), Sitka (3), Sterling (3), Chevak (2), Chugach Census Area (2), Nikiski (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), Tok (2), Willow (2), and one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Cordova, Denali Borough, Douglas, Fritz Creek, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Kodiak Island Borough, North Slope Borough, Petersburg, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Skagway, Unalaska and Utqiaġvik.

14 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 7 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Soldotna: 2 with purposes under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 2 with purposes under investigation

One resident case and four nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 116,367 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,981.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,524 resident hospitalizations and 570 deaths. Yesterday there were nine new resident hospitalizations, one recent Alaska resident death, and one recent nonresident death reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska resident who died was:

A female Fairbanks resident 80 years or older

The nonresident who died was:

A male, diagnosed in Anchorage, in his 50s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 186 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 15 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 201 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 16%.

TESTING – A total of 3,127,878 tests have been conducted, with 41,293 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 10.12%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 764.0. For boroughs and census areas: 23 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), three areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the following dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



