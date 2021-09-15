COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 14, 2021





OVERVIEW – 691 new cases | 7 deaths | 202 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 56.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 61.9% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

56.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.8%

YK-Delta Region: 73.7%

Southwest Region: 66.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.3%

Northwest Region: 64.9%

Anchorage Region: 58.7%

Other Interior Region: 57.1%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.5%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.7%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39.8%

CASES – DHSS today announced six deaths of Alaska residents, one death of a nonresident and 691 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

676 were residents of: Anchorage (246), Wasilla (96), Fairbanks (90), Palmer (34), North Pole (28), North Slope Borough (25), Utqiaġvik (23), Eagle River (20), Homer (19), Juneau (13), Kodiak (13), Ketchikan (10), Kenai (5), Anchor Point (4), Sitka (4), Sutton-Alpine (4), Bethel (3), Big Lake (3), Chugiak (3), Soldotna (3), Dillingham (2), Girdwood (2), Houston (2), Nome (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Salcha (2), Willow (2), and one each in Chugach Census Area, Copper River Census Area, Craig, Delta Junction, Denali Borough, Ester, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Mat-Su Borough, Meadow Lakes, Tok and Valdez.

15 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Denali Borough: 3 in tourism industry

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 in tourism industry

Petersburg: 1 in tourism industry

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Skagway: 1 in tourism industry

Location under investigation: 2 with purposes under investigation

No adjustments were made to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 93,039 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,287.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,156 resident hospitalizations and 451 deaths. Yesterday there were 21 new resident hospitalizations and six new Alaska resident deaths reported.

All six of the resident deaths were recent:

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

A nonresident female in her 60s also recently died in Juneau.





Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.

There are currently 202 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 211 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.5%.

TESTING – A total of 2,881,227 tests have been conducted, with 47,875 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.1%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 601.5. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), two areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



