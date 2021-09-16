COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 15, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,095 new cases | 2 deaths | 201 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 56.7% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 62% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

56.7% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.5%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.7%

YK-Delta Region: 73.8%

Southwest Region: 67.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.4%

Northwest Region: 65.4%

Anchorage Region: 58.9%

Other Interior Region: 57.2%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.7%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.9%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39.9%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 1,095 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 1,068 were residents of: Anchorage (472), Fairbanks (129), Wasilla (80), Juneau (57), Eagle River (50), Bethel Census Area (32), North Pole (29), Palmer (28), Kenai (24), Homer (19), Soldotna (19), Chugiak (14), Seward (9), Bethel (7), Dillingham (7), Fairbanks North Star Borough (7), Kusilvak Census Area (7), Delta Junction (6), Utqiaġvik (6), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6), Ketchikan (5), Anchor Point (4), Big Lake (3), Girdwood (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (3), Kodiak (3), Mat-Su Borough (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Healy (2), North Slope Borough (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Petersburg (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Sitka (2), Tok (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula, Cordova, Denali Borough, Dillingham Census Area, Douglas, Hooper Bay, Houston, Kenai Peninsula Borough – South, Kodiak Island Borough, Kotzebue, Nikiski, Nome Census Area, Salcha, Skagway, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

27 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 7 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 2 in tourism industry, one with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 2 in North Slope oil industry

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Healy: 1 with purpose tourism

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Skagway: 1 with purpose tourism

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1 with purpose tourism

Location under investigation: 2 with purpose tourism, 4 with purposes under investigation

Two resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 94,105 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,314.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,172 resident hospitalizations and 453 deaths. Yesterday there were 16 new resident hospitalizations and two new Alaska resident deaths reported.

Both of the resident deaths were recent:

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.





There are currently 201 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 14 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 215 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,892,976 tests have been conducted, with 45,155 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.62%.

Variants of concern situation summary

Delta (B.1.617.2-like) – 206 added since last report

To date, we have detected 1,644 cases in multiple locations across the state. Accounts for almost all newly detected cases. During the week beginning Aug. 15, delta represented 98% of sequenced cases in Alaska.

As of September 14, the total number of alpha (B.1.1.7) cases is 453; gamma (P.1) cases is 74; and delta (B.1.617.2-like) cases is 1,644. The weekly genomic surveillance report is online at: http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/siteassets/pages/humancov/AKSeqCon_GenomicSituationReport.pdf

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 637.3. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), three areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



