COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 27, 2021





OVERVIEW – 4,025 new cases | 21 deaths | 215 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.9% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 62.9% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.9% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.9%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 78.2%

YK-Delta Region: 76.7%

Southwest Region: 69%

Northwest Region: 68.8%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.4%

Anchorage Region: 62%

Other Interior Region: 58.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.2%

CASES – DHSS today announced 18 deaths of Alaska residents, three deaths of nonresidents and 4,025 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.

Sept. 24 – 1,009 residents, 36 nonresidents

Sept. 25 – 1,294 residents, 46 nonresidents

Sept. 26 – 1,575 residents, 65 nonresidents

3,878 were residents of: Anchorage (1,248), Wasilla (570), Fairbanks (468), Palmer (272), North Pole (169), Kenai (109), Juneau (107), Kodiak (91), Northwest Arctic Borough (85), Eagle River (76), Soldotna (61), Valdez (44), Chugiak (37), North Slope Borough (37), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (30), Nome Census Area (30), Seward (30), Bethel Census Area (27), Nikiski (26), Utqiaġvik (26), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (24), Dillingham (20), Homer (20), Ketchikan (20), Big Lake (17), Copper River Census Area (16), Sutton-Alpine (16), Bethel (14), Kotzebue (14), Delta Junction (12), Mat-Su Borough (12), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (12), Kusilvak Census Area (10), Sitka (10), Nome (9), Willow (9), Dillingham Census Area (8), Salcha (8), Unalaska (8), Houston (7), Sterling (7), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (6), Anchor Point (5), Chugach Census Area (5), Haines (5), Douglas (4), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Cordova (3), Craig (3), Denali Borough (3), Fairbanks North Star Borough (3), Healy (3), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (3), Kodiak Island Borough (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Skagway (2), and one each in Ester, Girdwood, Metlakatla, Susitna North and Tok.

147 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 36 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 25 in North Slope oil industry; 9 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 24 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 1 visitor, 19 with purposes under investigation

Unalaska: 3 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 1 with purposes under investigation

Seward: 2 with purposes under investigation

Skagway: 2 in tourism

Soldotna: 2 with purposes under investigation

Bethel: 1 with purpose under investigation

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1 with purpose under investigation

Copper River Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose under investigation

Girdwood: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kotzebue: 1 with purpose under investigation

Petersburg: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 10 with purposes under investigation

Fifteen resident cases were subtracted from, and three nonresident cases were added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 106,976 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,716.





HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,342 resident hospitalizations and 532 deaths. Over the past three days, there were seven new resident hospitalizations, 18 Alaska resident deaths and three nonresident deaths reported.

18 Alaska resident deaths:

Female Fairbanks resident 80 years or older

Male Fairbanks resident in his 40s

Male Wasilla resident in his 70s

Male Wasilla resident in his 70s

Female Wasilla resident in her 70s

Male Palmer resident in his 60s

Female Anchorage resident 80 years or older

Female Anchorage resident 80 years or older

Male Anchorage resident in his 70s

Female Anchorage resident in her 70s

Female Anchorage resident in her 60s

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Male Anchorage resident in his 50s

Female Anchor Point resident 80 years or older

Male Homer resident in his 50s

Male Kodiak resident in his 50s

Male Ketchikan resident 80 years or older

Three nonresident deaths were also identified:

Male nonresident in his 40s diagnosed in Anchorage

Male nonresident in his 30s diagnosed in Anchorage

Male nonresident in his 50s diagnosed in Seward

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

NOTE: Today’s data summary includes another large batch of COVID-related deaths. Most of the deaths were identified through death certificate review from July-September, with a few recent fatalities in September. Please know that our data team and Health Analytics and Vital Records Section (HAVRS) are diligently examining death certificate reviews to identify COVID-related deaths as we come back up to speed following the cyberattack. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx

There are currently 215 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 221 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18.3%.

TESTING – A total of 3,027,383 tests have been conducted, with 52,932 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.18%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 1,223.1. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 0 areas area at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 2 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



