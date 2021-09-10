COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 9, 2021





OVERVIEW – 846 new cases | 0 deaths | 206 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 56% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 61.5% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

56% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.1%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.8%

YK-Delta Region: 73.3%

Southwest Region: 66.4%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 64.9%

Northwest Region: 62.5%

Anchorage Region: 58.2%

Other Interior Region: 56.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39.5%

CASES – DHSS today announced 846 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska since yesterday.

809 were residents of: Anchorage (258), Wasilla (89), Fairbanks (59), Palmer (46), Bethel Census Area (42), Utqiaġvik (28), Eagle River (26), Juneau (23), Ketchikan (22), Kodiak (22), Kenai (21), North Pole (17), Chugiak (14), Soldotna (14), Bethel (11), Fairbanks North Star Borough (10), Dillingham Census Area (9), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Homer (8), Delta Junction (7), Big Lake (6), Copper River Census Area (6), Willow (6), Dillingham (5), Unalaska (5), Douglas (4), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), Mat-Su Borough (3), Northwest Arctic Borough (3), Anchor Point (2), Cordova (2), Girdwood (2), Hooper Bay (2), Houston (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), North Slope Borough (2), Sitka (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), Valdez (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Aleutians West Census Area, Chugach Census Area, Craig, Haines, Kotzebue, Nikiski, and Sterling.

37 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 7 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 6 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 5 with purposes under investigation

Yakutat plus Hoonah Angoon: 4 with purposes under investigation

North Slope Borough: 2 with purpose North Slope oil

Kodiak: 3 with purposes under investigation

Delta Junction: 2 with purposes under investigation

Eagle River: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Healy: 1 with purpose tourism

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purposes under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose North Slope oil

Four residents were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 90,271 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,203.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,109 resident hospitalizations and 442 deaths. There were 26 new resident hospitalizations and no new deaths reported.

There are currently 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 11 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 217 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,830,842 tests have been conducted, with 41,128 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.8%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 583.1. For boroughs and census areas: 27 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 0 areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 0 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



