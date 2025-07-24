Coxwell, Former Custodian at Kenai School District, Sentenced to 15 Years for Sex Abuse of a Minor









(Kenai, AK) – Tuesday, Alexander Coxwell, 54, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 10 years suspended, resulting in an initial active term of imprisonment of 15 years, for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree as part of a plea agreement. On his release from custody, Coxwell will be on probation for 20 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender on his release from custody.

The conviction was based on Coxwell’s abuse of a 14-year-old minor he met while a custodian with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. Beginning in 2013, over a period of more than two years, in addition to engaging in sexual misconduct with the minor both on and off school property, Coxwell provided the minor with a variety of controlled substances and alcohol. The matter was initially investigated in 2013, with no charges being filed. Coxwell continued in his role with the school district until 2016 when he resigned after additional complaints were made about his conduct. When Investigator Edwin Anderson, with the Alaska State Troopers, received a new unrelated report in early 2024 involving Coxwell, he became aware of the prior investigation and doggedly reexamined what occurred in 2013. Through Investigator Anderson’s efforts and the bravery of the now-adult victim in assisting with the renewed investigation, Coxwell has now been held accountable for his conduct. The sentence imposed by the Court, pursuant to the parties’ plea agreement, requires Coxwell to serve a significant period of incarceration, while also providing closure to and minimizing further impact on the victim.

Deputy District Attorney Julie Matucheski prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti. As referenced above, the matter was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers, with Investigator Edwin Anderson serving as the primary officer.

