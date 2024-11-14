Craig Foster Sentenced to 18 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor





(Juneau, AK) – Last Thursday, Juneau Superior Court Judge Mari Carpeneti sentenced 63-year-old Craig Foster to a sentence of 40 years of incarceration, with 22 years suspended and 18 years to serve for a conviction of Sexual abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Foster was initially charged with multiple sexual offenses based on ongoing sexual abuse against a younger female family member. Foster’s actions against the victim were discovered when she wrote an iPhone note to her mother when she was 13-years-old describing sexual abuse that occurred when she was 9-11 years old.

Foster pleaded guilty to one consolidated count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, with an agreed-upon sentence pursuant to a plea agreement with the State. As part of the plea agreement, Foster admitted three aggravating factors applied to his behavior: first, that his behavior was among the most serious contemplated under the statute; second, that the crime was a sexual offense and he has engaged in the same or other conduct punishable as a sexual offense involving the same or another victim; and third, that he was 10 or more years older than the victim of his sexual abuse.

The victim and her mother both gave impact statements at sentencing. The victim discussed the impact Foster’s abuse had on her, her decision to report, and how through the process she has transitioned from victim to survivor and is now thriving. She stated:

For three constant years I had thought that this was normal, that this was all my fault. Through the daily panic attacks in the shower and the thoughts of ending my life at just 9 years old. I wish I could tell my 9-year-old self how proud I am of her and that there are amazing people in her life that will fight for her, no matter the circumstance. It took me a really long time to tell my parents, I was 13 at the peak of the lowest time in my life where I finally mustered up the courage to tell my parents and go to the police station where I was greeted with nothing but respect and love. I just wanted to say thank you to those who have helped me come this far. And instead of dwelling, I want to talk about what I have accomplished since then.

The victim went on to describe her involvement in school sports, her excelling grades and test scores, how she has made numerous friends and is thriving, ultimately stating “I am a good person no matter what Craig has said or done to me… I dug myself out of a hole that someone else put me in.”

The victim’s mother also spoke to the court about the difficult and painful path she took as a mother after learning of the abuse, but of her pride at watching her child exhibit incredible bravery and strength when she reported the abuse. “I watched [my daughter] take her power back and expose Craig for what he was, a monster. I watched [my daughter] be stronger and braver than any adult I have ever known. I watched and listened as my 13-year-old daughter became my hero … Craig used fear and shame to try and keep secrets, what Craig didn’t account for was [my daughter, her] bravery and righteousness. Craig tried to make [my daughter] a victim, what he didn’t account for was a 13-year-old girl holding him accountable … Craigs actions have impacted her, but they do not define her.”

Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead asked the court to accept the agreement of the parties. She noted that despite Foster’s lack of criminal history, a lengthy sentence was needed because “Foster is a predator who repeatedly harmed [the victim], scared her, required her to keep silent, and insidiously did so under the guise of helping a child explore her body and sexuality. In all of Foster’s actions he thought only of himself, of his needs, and of his desires. He did not spare a thought for the life-altering abuse he put a child he was supposed to protect through.”

Foster made a statement to the court that “the only thing that matters to me is my wife who was dead” and lamented that his family did not immediately inform him of her passing. Foster further noted “I spent 20 years in the Navy trying to do something for my country and now suddenly I’m called a monster and I’m not a monster.” Foster went on to blame the victim’s parents, stating “Why would I suddenly become this monster and where were the parents who didn’t see that?”

In handing down sentence, Judge Carpeneti accepted the agreement, noting that listening to Foster attempt to blame the victim’s parents for his actions was difficult and noted that his family members trusted him with their child, which is generally appropriate for family to do. Judge Carpeneti stated that Foster has done commendable things in his life, but now they “live besides this monstrous act.” She noted that while Foster disagreed with his family’s characterization of him as a monster, “what they call him isn’t as important as what we call these acts, and these are monstrous acts that betrayed the love and trust” that existed within this family.

Upon release from incarceration, Foster will be placed on probation for 10 years, during which he will not be allowed to have contact with minors and will be required to engage in sex offender treatment, amongst other conditions. Foster will also have to register as a sex offender during his probation and for 15 years following his probationary period.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit with assistance from paralegal Marley Hettinger of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by Detective Matthew Dubois of the Juneau Police Department.

