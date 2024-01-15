Craig Man Jailed after Knife Assault and Fighting with Girlfriend





Alaska State Troopers. responded to a Craig residence. after receiving a report. of serious property damage and a disturbance at that location on Saturday. When troopers arrived at the residence. they found Michael Starr, age 33 of Juneau. who was only clothed in a sweatshirt, and was covered in blood.

Officers observed broken glass and other damaged items all over the residence. While the troopers were there Starr fled from inside the residence, but was located later by troopers hiding under the porch. Star began throwing rocks at troopers and ignored verbal commands to come out as he threatened to kill the officers. As a result, Starr was tased and successfully removed from under the porch. Even so, Starr would resist violently until he was remanded to the Craig jail.

The investigation would find that Starr had threatened one of the people in the home with a knife and physically assaulted his girlfriend. He also damaged several thousand dollars worth of personal belongings. which included a double-pane window. He had thrown a tricycle through it.

Starr was charged with two counts of Assault III, two counts of Assault IV, Criminal Mischief III, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

The suspect was remanded to the Craig Jail without bail to await arrangement.



