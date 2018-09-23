Crash Site South of Gold Creek that of Friday’s Missing Aircraft, Remains being Recovered

Alaska Native News Sep 23, 2018.
A medevac Blackhawk assigned to 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment sets down on a range near Fort Greely. Image-US Army

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center helicopter has accessed a crash site reported yesterday by a pilot south of Gold Creek outside Fairbanks and located the remains of two people in the wreckage.

The burned aircraft has positively been identified as the aircraft owned by 45-year-old Timothy Sonnenberg and reported overdue on Friday.  The duo had been out on a hunting trip along the Nenana River. The remains located at the crash site are believed to be those of Sonnenberg and his hunting partner 43-year-old Jason Roberts.

The recovery efforts are still underway and the remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Sonnenberg’s and Robert’s next of kin have been notified of the discovery.

