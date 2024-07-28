Critics Warn Manchin-Barrasso Permitting Bill ‘Is Taken Straight From Project 2025’

“You thought Project 2025 was just a threat after the election? It’s actually happening *right now,*” said one climate campaigner.

Climate and environmental defenders on this week implored U.S. senators to block a permitting reform bill introduced this week by Sens. Joe Manchin and John Barrasso that campaigners linked to Project 2025, a conservative coalition’s agenda for a far-right overhaul of the federal government.

Common Dreamsreported Monday that Manchin (I-W.Va.) and Barrasso (R-Wyo.)—respectively the chair and ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee—introduced the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) noted that although the proposal “includes several positive reforms for the accelerated development of transmission projects,” it also advocates “limiting opportunities for communities to challenge projects, loosening oversight for drilling and mining projects, extending drilling permits and fast-tracking [liquified natural gas] permits, and several other provisions friendly to fossil fuel giants.”

These are nearly identical policies to what’s proposed in Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership. The plan, which was spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, calls for “unleashing all of America’s energy resources,” including by ending federal restrictions on fossil fuel drilling on public lands; limiting investments in renewable energy; and rolling back environmental permitting restrictions for new oil, gas, and coal projects, including power plants.

While Manchin has been trying—and failing—to pass fossil fuel-friendly permitting reform legislation for years, Brett Hartl, director of public affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity, said that his “Frankenstein legislation is taken straight from Project 2025, and it’s the biggest giveaway in decades to the fossil fuel industry.”

Hartl said the bill “deprives communities of the power to defend themselves and gives that power to Big Oil by making it harder for communities to challenge polluting projects in court,” and “prioritizes the profits of coal barons over public health.”

“And it mandates oil and gas extraction in our oceans,” he continued. “The insignificant crumbs thrown at renewable energy do nothing to address the climate emergency.”

“Monday was the hottest day in recorded history,” Hartl noted. “It’s shocking that as the climate emergency continues to break records around us, the Senate continues to fast-track the fossil fuel expansion that is killing us. This dangerous bill doesn’t deserve a floor vote.”

Hartl added that “to preserve a livable planet,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) “must squash this legislation now.”