Crooked Creek Death Deemed Homicide, One Arrest Made

Bethel-based Alaska State Troopers revealed that they have made an arrest in the death investigation of 30-year-old Cheryl Sakar, who was found deceased at a Crooked Creek residence on the morning of September 9th.

Troopers, as well as an investigator with the General Investigative Unit, responded to the scene to look into her death. Sakar’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

After the investigation and autopsy, Sakar’s death was ruled a homicide and 29-year-old Harold Gregory of Crooked Creek was deemed a suspect and subsequently arrested on murder charges.

He was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional; Center on the charge.