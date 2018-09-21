Customer Shoots Robber at Sunsation Tanning Salon

Alaska Native News Sep 21, 2018.

Anchorage police are investigating a shooting incident where a robbery suspect was shot during the robbery of a business on West Dimond Blvd that occurred on Friday afternoon.

APD responded to the Sunsation Tanning Salon at just after noon on Friday and opened an investigation. During the investigation, officers found that the robbery suspect, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was holding up the salon when another person in the salon got into an altercation with him and the robber was shot in the lower body.

After the shooting, both the robber and his shooter fled the establishment.

APD set up a perimeter and soon located the robbery suspect in a vehicle in the Dimond Blvd/King Street area. Police took him into custody and transported him too a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injury.









The search for the shooter continued to no avail.

Anyone with information, including surveillance video, about this investigation, is asked to call Dispatch at 311. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.