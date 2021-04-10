DAILY COVID-19 SUMMARY – April 9, 2021







OVERVIEW – 249 new cases | 0 deaths | 44 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 34.1% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 43.5% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

34.1% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 58.1%

YK-Delta Region: 54.4%

Northwest Region: 46.1%

Juneau City and Borough: 45%

Southwest Region: 36.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 36.8%

Other Interior Region: 36%

Anchorage Municipality: 35.5%

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 28.9%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 22.2%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 249 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 241 were residents in: Anchorage (82), Wasilla (43), Fairbanks (25), Palmer (22), North Pole (8), Eagle River (7), Valdez (6), Soldotna (5), Juneau (4), Chugiak (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Big Lake (3), Houston (3), Kenai (3), Delta Junction (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Nome (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Willow (2), and one each in Douglas, Homer, Kenai Peninsula Borough – North, Kenai Peninsula Borough – South, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome Census Area, Salcha, Seward, Sterling, Wrangell, Unalaska and Utqiaġvik.

Eight new nonresident cases were identified in:

Wasilla: three with purposes under investigation

Location under investigation: one in seafood industry

Locations under investigation: four with purposes under investigation

Two resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 62,161 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,621.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,388 resident hospitalizations and 309 resident deaths, with five new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and seven additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 51 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.6%.

TESTING – A total of 1,966,048 tests have been conducted, with 31,882 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.17%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 23.8 cases per 100,000. Six regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 48.99 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 29.82 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 25.16 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 21.74 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19.04 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15.03 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 8.32 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 7 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 6.57 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.06 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 4.74 cases per 100,000





