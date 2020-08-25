Dan Sullivan Finally Taking a Position on the Pebble Mine Project

Senator Sullivan has had 6 years to come out against the pebble mine—and saying the bare minimum against it now after the National Republican Party gave him permission only proves he’s just another lapdog for the Feds.
If he really wants to prove himself to our people and our state, he needs to return all the donations he’s collected over the years from the project’s executives. Then, and only then, can he show he has some strain of independent thought.
He thinks Alaskans don’t see his tricks. Well, we do.